Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has won the Major League Soccer Cup with the Los Angeles Galaxy

The Ghana international scored in the final of the competition against the New York Red Bulls in LA

The Los Angeles Galaxy are winning the competition for the first time in ten years and their sixth in MLS history

Joseph Paintsil scored in the final of the MLS Cup as Los Angeles Galaxy won their sixth title.

The Ghana international opened the scoring as LA Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls at the Dignity Health Sports Park in LA.

Paintsil, who joined the American club in February, played a pivotal role as the LA-based club won the MLS for the first time since 2014.

Joseph Paintsil scores as LA Galaxy beat the New York Red Bulls to win the MLS title. Photo: Shaun Clark.

Source: Getty Images

In an electric start to the game by the hosts, Paintsil fired home after nine minutes, finishing a defense-splitting pass from Gaston Brugman.

Five minutes later, Dejon Joveltic doubled the lead after racing through the middle into the box, before poking it past the New York Red Bull goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

Halfway through the first half, Sean Nealis pulled one back for the visitors but it was not enough as LA Galaxy held on to win the title, as reported by NBC News.

Paintsil's compatriot Ronald Donkor replaced Peter Stroud in the second half for the New York Red Bulls.

In the final minute of the match, LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney substituted Paintsil for Jalen Neal.

Paintsil dedicates victory to injured Puig

The Ghanaian forward dedicated the victory to injured teammate and former Barcelona star Riqui Puig.

Puig was ruled out of the final after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"It means a lot. I did it, it was in my mind. In the dressing room, I said it also but I was a little bit mad because they did not bring it early. All together, it was a good thing, and we did it for Riqui," he said after the game.

