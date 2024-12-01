Joseph Paintsil has won the 2024 Western Conference title in the MLS with the Los Angeles Lakers

The Ghana international starred for LA Galaxy as they defeated the Seattle Sounders in the final

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the New York Red Bulls in the final of the MLS next week, December 7

Ghana forward Joseph Paintsil has won the MLS Western Conference title with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Black Stars winger was instrumental in the five-time MLS champions' victory over the Seattle Sounders to reach the championship final.

Dejan Joveljic scored late after turning home a Riqui Puig assist as the second seed from the Western Conference won the title.

Paintsil, who joined the California-based club in February, started and was replaced in the 90th minute by Diego Fagundez.

The Ghana international and his teammates will now face the New York Red Bulls, who defeated Orlando City in the Eastern Conference final.

Paintsil netted three goals and delivered an assist in four games in the MLS playoffs, per Transfermarkt.

Painstil excited after reaching MLS final

The former Tema Youth player moved to the United States after a successful stint with Belgium giants KRC Genk.

After an outstanding run in the regular season with LA Galaxy, where he recorded double figures in goals, the winger was determined to reach the final with the LA club.

Having starred for LA Galaxy in the Western Conference final, Painstil took to social media to express his excitement.

"We did it. Western Conference Champions. Eyes on the next one," he posted on X.

The Los Angeles Galaxy could become six-time Major League Soccer champions if they beat the New York Red Bulls in the final.

Paintsil is expected to play a huge role in the final on December 7, 2024.

