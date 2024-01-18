Ghanaian pastor Rev Jedidiah Henry Kore, who predicted the Black Stars' defeat in the 2023 AFCON, now foresees a positive year for Jordan Ayew, the captain's brother, despite challenges for the national team.

In a video shared on Twitter, the pastor mentioned that 2024 would bring celebratory moments for Jordan Ayew.

While foreseeing several defeats for the Black Stars, Rev Jedidiah clarified that, aside from the series of defeats, God has not revealed any other negative aspects concerning the team

A Ghanaian pastor who predicted that the Black Stars would lose their first group game at the African Cup of Nations against Cape Verde has come out with new prophecies.

Rev Jedidiah Henry Kore said that even though the Black Stars will be defeated in the 2023 AFCON it will be a year when the captain’s brother Jordan Ayew will be celebrated.

In a video shared on X, formally Twitter, the man of God said though not a good year for the team, it will be a positive year for the last son of Ghanaian legend, Abedi Ayew.

“What I saw was a player called Jordan Ayew. 2024 is his year. Something good will happen to him. Even when Ghana comes back everyone will celebrate Jordan Ayew.”

The prophet added that aside from the series of defeats the Black Stars will face, God has not revealed any other negative thing concerning them.

"I’ve never seen any bad thing concerning Black Stars. The only thing is I’ve seen defeat, defeat, defeat, and they will come back, that’s all. God didn’t reveal any bad things to me. The same God who created Goliath is the same God who created David, but later God handed over the life of Goliath to David, and David killed him.”

Crystal Palace can’t take premier league or champions league so what he Dey talk about or them Dey come make am captain of the club chale chale

Nti ne korakoraa ne se dem go whip us anaa.... So when he saw the defeats, he couldn't intercede for us to win

This is no prophecy as a football fan I was dead sure ghana was going to lose the game, predictions happen it’s not any prophecy

How will Jordan Ayew be celebrated if Ghana will face defeats?

Massa massa forgeti tooli who never knew Ghana would not win against Cape Verde Jordan will be the scapegoat because a striker who scores one goal per year

the Jordan in thing be true. maybe he go announce in retirement from national team

Jordan dey come win Ballon dor anaa?

Ghana supporters pray for Black Stars

