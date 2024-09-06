Angola defeated Ghana in the opening game of Group C in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves shared his concern about the quality of the playing pitch

The Black Stars will travel to Morocco to face Niger in their second group game on Monday

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves has stated that Ghana needs a better stadium after his side's victory over the Black Stars in the AFCON qualifiers in Kumasi.

Second-half substitute Felicio Milson struck late as the Palancas Negras stunned the Black Stars to inflict Ghana its first defeat in Kumasi for 24 years.

Despite the victory, the attention was on the playing surface as the players struggled to put a series of passes together due to the unbalanced nature of the grass.

Goncalves, who led Angola to the quarter-finals of AFCON early this year, believes the West Africans could do better.

"We tried always to play football. The pitch is difficult. I think a country like Ghana deserves a better stadium, with a better national pitch for playing football because they are lovely players. They deserve a better pitch," he said during the post-match presser.

Angola joins Sudan at the top of Group C of the qualifiers ahead of the meeting of the two sides on Monday.

Meanwhile, Ghana travels to Morocco to face Niger in their second group game.

Poor pitch hampers AFCON qualifiers opener

Both teams were denied the best of football after struggling to weave passes together due to the poor playing surface of the Baba Yara Stadium.

Although the Confederation of African Football approved the stadium for the AFCON qualifiers, fans criticise the state of the pitch.

In the past, the players voiced out their concerns about the Baba Yara Stadium, with captain Thomas Partey pleading for a standard pitch, as reported by 3 News.

Black Stars lose AFCON qualifiers opener

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Felicio Milson’s late strike earned Angola a huge win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as Ghana began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with defeat.

Despite controlling most of the game and dominating possession, the Black Stars failed to take their chances in Kumasi.

Angola coach Pedro Goncalves rang in late changes bringing on Milson, who netted the winning in injury time.

