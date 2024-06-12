Former Ghanaian and Asante Kotoko midfielder Kofi Ntow Gyan acknowledged that he had lied about his age

He claims that even though his legal birth certificate indicates he is 50 years old, his first son is actually 47

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko player Ntow Gyan revealed that he lied about his true age when he became a footballer.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Gyan disclosed that he had to reduce his age by 10-15 years during his professional career.

Ntow Gyan added that he is three years older than his first son, who is forty-seven, due to age cheating in football.

Age deception has long been a problem in football worldwide because changing one's age is thought to provide a competitive advantage.

It's common to believe that younger athletes have greater growth and resale value potential. But recent improvements in recordkeeping and paperwork have made it more difficult to fabricate an age.

Now, because of the football age issue, I prefer not to mention my age so people won't know the real me. I have reduced my actual age by 10 to 15 years.

I am currently using age 50, but my son, who is my firstborn, is 47 years old. Just look at that; it is impossible for me to have done it. I have used that officially, so it is impossible to change it. Can you imagine me and my son’s ages?

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have commented on the trending video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Mcvoo2

How old is Partey?

@TheAtiila

Another Guinness Record. The youngest male to give birth at age 3.

@sahabela

But sometimes you don't have to blame them. When a player from our side of the world uses his real age no team will want to sign him. A 15-year-old European will be like a normal 25-year-old here.

@_Kwabena_Kodua

Eiii Then he’s almost 70 ooo

@kwesi0568

What a cheat!

@obby_mens

Oh yeah he said it feel minutes ago I was listening.

@Demigod419

He's lying masa tsww

@MahoneyQuofi

I’m glad we have a proper football academy now. Due to this age reduction, most players then couldn’t meet the expectations. But I’m sure these academies will manage that and promote the players very early to meet the expectations out there.

@AdentaMajid stated:

This one if you no talk den ei do what

