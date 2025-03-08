German kit and footwear manufacturers Puma have dropped fresh Ghana jerseys for the 2024/25 campaign

The stylish jerseys, which embrace Ghana's rich cultural heritage, were outdoored by top musicians and legendary footballer Abedi Pele

Many believe these fresh jerseys could inject a sense of pride and motivation in the various national teams, especially with the Black Stars

Ghanaian football fans have been buzzing with excitement following the unveiling of the nation’s latest jerseys by Puma.

Designed to fuse heritage with contemporary aesthetics, the sleek new kits have quickly become the center of attention, sparking widespread admiration.

Abedi Pele, Stonebwoy, and a host of other celebrities rocked Ghana's new stylish jerseys designed by Puma. Photo credit: @pumafootball/X.

Abedi Pele, Stonebwoy, and others rock stylish new jerseys

The launch event was nothing short of spectacular, featuring an impressive lineup of icons from football and entertainment.

Legendary Ghanaian playmaker Abedi Ayew 'Pele,' a three-time African Footballer of the Year, added prestige to the occasion, while music stars Stonebwoy, Joey B, Gyakie, Smallgod, and Arathejay infused a vibrant, modern touch.

The presence of such influential figures not only amplified the kit’s appeal but also reinforced its deep cultural significance.

A bold statement in design

Puma’s latest creation has captivated fans with its striking design.

According to Footy Headlines, the 2024-2025 home jersey is predominantly white, featuring a bold black star at its center—a powerful emblem of Ghanaian identity.

The design is further enriched by intricate Adinkra-inspired patterns, celebrating the country’s cultural heritage.

The away version takes a different yet equally symbolic approach, boasting a bright yellow base with a centrally positioned black star radiating outward.

Ghanaian motifs adorn the sleeves and sides, completing a look that merges tradition with innovation.

Fans react to Ghana's new jerseys

Supporters have embraced the fresh look with enthusiasm, sharing their thoughts across social media.

@AmgSarkoholic expressed national pride:

"God bless Ghana 🇬🇭 🇬🇭❤️"

@toxicliving_ kept it brief yet impactful:

"Masterpiece."

@_braOb admired the execution:

"This be hard."

@kwesiriley_ saw the kit as a strong representation of the nation:

"Ghana well represented 🔥"

@thegud_neighbor concluded:

"Top top artistry."

What's the price of Ghana's new kit?

For fans eager to own a piece of this stylish collection, the home and away jerseys have been available since November 15, retailing at 95 euros (GH¢1,597.62).

When will Ghana wear the kits?

The Black Stars are set to be the first national team to wear the newly unveiled kits.

Ghana will don the home jersey when they host Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, per Ghanafa.org.

Puma have been Ghana's official kit sponsors since 2006. Photo credit: @pumafootball/X.

Three days later, depending on the kit clash regulations, they could sport the away version when they take on Madagascar in Morocco.

