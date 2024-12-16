Enzo Maresca delivered a fresh Premier League title admission after his Chelsea side sealed a 2-1 win over Brentford

The result means the West London side are just two points behind leaders Liverpool, albeit playing one more game than the Reds

The Blues will be top by the time the Reds next play if they beat Everton next weekend, with the leaders travelling to Spurs hours later

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has played down speculation about his team being genuine contenders for the 2024/25 Premier League crown.

Despite a resurgence that has seen the Blues string together six consecutive victories across all competitions, Maresca insists the team remains a work in progress.

Enzo Maresca insists Chelsea cannot be considered contenders for the Premier League title despite their recent results. Photos by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC and NurPhoto.

Chelsea’s rebirth under Maresca

Following a challenging start to the campaign, Chelsea’s fortunes have taken a dramatic turn.

Sunday’s hard-fought 2-1 win over perennial bogey side Brentford not only extended their winning streak but also strengthened their position in the standings, Sky Sports reports.

Now sitting second and just two points shy of league leaders Liverpool, the West London outfit appears to be on an upward trajectory.

Few would have predicted Chelsea's remarkable form. Even data analysts like Opta and football pundits initially dismissed their chances of mounting a title challenge this season.

Yet, against the odds, Maresca’s tactical tweaks and the squad’s renewed cohesion have fuelled an impressive climb up the table.

Maresca dismisses Premier League title talks

Reflecting on his team's recent success and the growing "title contenders" tag, Maresca was quick to temper expectations.

Speaking to the media after the Brentford game, the former Leicester City boss emphasised the need for perspective.

"It's not about how many games we win. It's about being realistic," Maresca stated, as quoted by the BBC.

"There are things we have to do better. That's why I said, for me, we are not ready.

"The fans, they can dream and think. But us inside as a club, as a squad, as players, as coaching staff, we need to be realistic."

Favourable fixtures ahead

Chelsea’s next set of games offers an opportunity to solidify their position.

Four of their upcoming six matches are against teams in the lower half of the table.

Can Chelsea dream of the EPL title?

While Maresca downplays Chelsea’s title ambitions, their red-hot form and favourable schedule suggest otherwise.

For now, the message from Stamford Bridge remains one of cautious optimism: the dream is alive for fans, but within the club, the focus is firmly on steady improvement.

Maresca praises young Ghanaian quartet

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Enzo Maresca's reaction to his young players' performance against Astana in the Conference League.

The Italian singled out four players with Ghanaian heritage for their performance as the Blues powered over Astana.

