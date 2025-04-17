MP for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, Jerry Ahmed, has made a public appearance amid rumours of his demise

In a video, the NPP legislator reacted to rumours about his passing, insisting that he was not dead

Netizens who saw the post were unhappy and advised the MP to take legal action against those propagating such rumours

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe, Jerry Ahmed, has reacted to rumours of his alleged demise.

In a video, the renowned New Patriotic Party MP debunked the claims, insisting that he was not dead.

He noted that he was alive and kicking and was even on his way to grab some lunch as of the time he encountered the GHOne reporter who interviewed him.

Jerry Ahmed allegedly passes away

News about Hon Jerry Ahmed’s passing has been making waves on various social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.

The news is suspected to have originated from accounts belonging to National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters.

It also popped up after Hon Ahmed allegedly defended an NPP member who claimed Ghana’s Vice President was dead.

The NPP loyalist wrote “RIP Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang" indicating the Vice President was no more, a claim which appeared to be false.

Jerry Ahmed reacts to rumours of his death

During his interview with the GHOne reporter, Hon Ahmed addressed the claim. He denied defending the man who wished the Vice President dead and clarified his remarks.

Hon Jerry believes the death rumours are a way of getting back at him for reacting to the NPP fanatic's comment.

NPP supporter arrested for claiming Prof Naana was dead

Hon Jerry Ahmed is not the only prominent Ghanaian who has recently been pronounced dead. Ghana’s Vice President suffered a similar fate when she recently fell ill.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was taken abroad for treatment after she fell ill, a statement issued by Felix Krakye Owusu said.

But her absence triggered rumours of her passing. An NPP foot soldier, Mohammed Amadou Zakou, took to his Facebook page to make a claim suggesting that Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was no more.

Zakou was picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau and subsequently granted a bail fee of GH¢100,000 after being arraigned at the Achimota Circuit.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh