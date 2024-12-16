Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has opened up on monies the current FA has received from FIFA

The former FA member has advised club owners to desist from thinking Kurt Okraku is doing them a favour

Mr Okraku became president of the Ghana Football Association in 2019 following the collapse of Kwesi Nyantakyi's regime

George Afriyie has disclosed that the President of the Ghana FA, Kurt Okraku, has received more than $7m from FIFA to run the federation.

According to Afryie, who was a former vice president of the association, members of the federation are wrong to think Mr Okraku is doing them a favour.

The current administration has been criticised for the state of football in the country. The Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years.

Reflecting on issues regarding the federation, Afriyie shared some of the monies received from FIFA and sponsors of the national team. He also stated that he would be releasing documents to back his claims in the coming days.

"For the club owners who do not know, in the coming days, I am going to share with them documents of how much Kurt Okraku has received from FIFA as a way of support, so they know that if Kurt is doing something for us, it is not from his pocket," he told Oyerepa TV.

"I will share with them how much we have received from FIFA as our number sponsor, I will share with them how much we have received from CAF as our sponsor," he added.

Afriyie breaks down figures from FIFA

The former GFA vice president also took the opportunity to break down some of the figures from FIFA.

"In 2020, when Kurt became president, he received $1 million from FIFA, he received $500,000 for special projects and an additional $200 for equipment. That is $1.7 million. In 2021, he received $1 million from FIFA, $500,000 and $300,000, that is $1.8 million," he said.

"In 2022, he received another $1.7 million. In 2023, he received $1,250,000, $750,000 for special projects, and $250,000 for equipment. That is $2.3 million total. So, if you add everything Kurt has gotten since he assumed office and you look at the amount he has received, and he buys things for them, they should not think he is doing them a favour," he added.

