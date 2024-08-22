Black Stars left-back Baba Rahman was on target for PAOK in the Europa League qualifiers

The Ghana international scored as the Greek giants thumped Shamrock Rovers on Thursday

The ex-Chelsea star and his teammates will travel to Ireland for the second leg next week

Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman continued his rich run of form in Europe for PAOK Thessaloniki after scoring in the Europa League qualifiers.

The former Chelsea left-back sealed victory for the Greek champions in their big win over Shamrock Rovers on Thursday night.

It was his second goal in Europe this season as PAOK eyes a place in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Baba Rahman celebrates after scoring for PAOK in the Europa League qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @PAOK_FC.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Rahman fired home with his right foot in the box to complete a 4-0 victory for the host.

Despite playing most of the first half without a goal, the Greek club opened the scoring after Dan Cleary netted an own goal at the stroke of half-time.

Taison doubled the lead two minutes after the break before Giannis Konstantelias extended the lead halfway through the second half.

Second-half substitute Fedor Chalov missed a penalty in the 93rd minute before Rahman sealed victory a minute later.

PAOK will travel to Ireland next week with the hopes of sealing qualification into the group stage of the Europa League.

Baba Rahman revives career in Greece

After agreeing to leave Chelsea after eight year without being able to command a place in the first team, the Black Stars left-back has found a safe haven in Greece.

Following numerous loan spells including an earlier stint with PAOK, Rahman decided to permanently join the Toumba-based club.

Last season, Rahman helped the club win the Greek league playing leading the team to the quarter-finals of the conference.

In five matches in Europe this season, Rahman has netted two goals and delivered an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Baba Rahman scores in UCL qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Baba Abdul Rahman scored late to secure a draw for PAOK Thessaloniki in their UEFA Champions League qualifiers against Swedish giants Malmo.

The former Chelsea left-back struck with 15 minutes remaining to ensure the Greek champions returned to Toumba with a favourable result.

Rahman excelled on the flanks as PAOK kept their group stage dreams alive ahead of the second leg next week.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh