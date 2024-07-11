The 2024 Copa America semi-final clash between Uruguay and Colombia on Wednesday, July 10, ended on a chaotic note

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez and some of his La Celeste teammates featured prominently in the brawl with Colombia fans

Meanwhile, a Uruguayan central defender has narrated why it was important for the players to have engaged in the ugly moment

Ugly scenes erupted after the Copa America semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, leading to a post-match brawl involving players and fans.

Players of the Uruguayan national team, with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez playing a starring role, were sighted in a fistfight with scores of Colombian fans following an ill-tempered defeat.

Colombia edge Uruguay in cagey game to reach final

Uruguay, one of only three sides to finish the group stages with an unblemished record, were poised to make a return to the final for the first time since 2011.

However, their hopes were dashed by a Jefferson Lerma goal six minutes before halftime, which proved decisive as the James Rodriguez-led Colombian side marched on to the grand finale.

The final whistle sparked scenes of jubilation among Colombia players and fans alike.

According to Forbes, Los Cafeteros' win over Uruguay also extended their unbeaten streak to a record 28 international games.

Nestor Lorenzo's side hopes to cap off a momentous tournament with victory in the final against World Cup winners and defending Copa champions Argentina.

Uruguay players brawl with Colombia fans

However, Colombia's victory was overshadowed by a mass brawl.

The chaos began immediately after the whistle, with both sides clashing on the pitch before it escalated into the stands.

Uruguayan players, with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo prominently involved, were seen in a melee with Colombian fans.

Central defender Jose Maria Gimenez explained that the players got involved out of concern for their families and loved ones, per Fox Soccer.

The fighting continued for several minutes until police intervened.

