Mohammed Kudus' debut season at West Ham has been fruitful, with goals

The player contributed to 14 goals, having scored eight and registered six assists for the Hammers

One of the two goals he scored against Freiburg has been adjudged the Europa Goal Of the Season award

Ghanaian player Mohammed Kudus received global acclaim with his man-of-the-match performance in West Ham's Europa League game against Freiburg.

The player received a pass in West Ham's half and dribbled past three players to crown his effort with a goal using his weaker foot.

The goal has been adjudged the UEFA Europa League Goal of the 2023/24 season.

Mohammed Kudus

Europa calls it for Kudus

On May 29, the UEFA Europa League dropped a shortlist of five goals in pole position to win the award.

Mohammed Kudus' goal beat other worthy contenders, including Ademola Lookman's stunner against Xabi Alonso's invincible Bayer Leverkusen, which saw Atalanta win the Europa trophy.

Kudus scored five goals in nine games in this season's Europa League. He has produced eight goals and six assists in only 33 appearances in the EPL.

The player's debut season has been nothing short of a grand spectacle, which has raised conversations about him winning the Best African Player of the Season award.

The player shared a reaction to the new award online, exciting scores of fans with his infectious confidence on and off the pitch.

Netizens react to Mohammed Kudus's new award

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Fasn in reaction to Kudus' new award.

@MachoPeezy said:

He had to be somewhere there. He performed immensely this season. Kudos to him

@woyali_wahu noted:

Well deserved... Best African player currently

@Jowhua66 commented:

Special special player. Need to negotiate that 2025 £85m release clause out. He'll be worth way more than that next summer.

@Inebimo2 wrote:

Man united should go for him

@Hothead45213593 remarked:

Best African player right now , no doubts

Kudus' goal snubbed by EPL

