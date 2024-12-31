Black Galaxies coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has sent an urgent message to CAF after losing to Nigeria

It was the second consecutive time Ghana had crossed paths with their West African rivals in the CHAN Qualifiers

Dramani's message to the continent's football governing body as fans expressed outrage after the defeat

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, head coach of Ghana’s Black Galaxies, has raised concerns over the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) qualification structure following his team’s elimination from the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Ghana fell short against Nigeria, with the Super Eagles Team B securing a 3-1 aggregate victory in the qualifiers on Saturday, December 28.

Super Eagles soar above Didi Dramani's Galaxies

After a goalless first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium, the second encounter at Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio International Stadium saw the home side dominate.

First-half strikes from Sodiq Akinola Ismaila, Junior Harrison Nduka, and Saviour Johnson Isaac put the game beyond the Galaxies' reach.

Although the Black Galaxies managed to find the net in the second half through Stephen Amankona, it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit, sending Nigeria through to the tournament, Ghanafa.org reported.

Black Galaxies coach sends urgent message to CAF

Addressing the media after the match, Dramani expressed dissatisfaction with CAF’s decision to pair two of the continent’s strongest teams so early in the qualifiers.

He emphasised that such fixtures are better suited for the tournament itself, where they could showcase the highest level of competition.

"Nigeria and Ghana meeting at this stage is an issue CAF must address.

"It’s important for the body to critically examine this and come up with a format that ensures the best for the continent,” Dramani stated, as quoted by All Nigeria Soccer.

Dramani admits defeat and highlights tactical lapses

While voicing his concerns about the qualification format, Dramani acknowledged that Nigeria outperformed his team in Uyo.

He credited the Super Eagles for their intensity and tactical execution, which ultimately made the difference.

“Nigeria showed much more hunger and did a lot of running. We gave away some key moments in the game, which turned out to be disastrous for us,” he admitted.

Reflecting on the decisive moments, Dramani added,

“After the first goal, the second can drain the strength and energy of a team because of the manner it was scored — not to mention the third goal.”

A reversal of fortunes for Ghana

The outcome served as sweet revenge for Nigeria, who had been eliminated by Ghana in the qualifiers for the last edition of CHAN.

This time, the Super Eagles ensured their place in the tournament, leaving the Black Galaxies to reflect on their shortcomings.

Fans blast Black Galaxies after loss to Nigeria

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported the outrage of Ghanaian football fans on social media following the Black Galaxies’ heavy defeat to Nigeria in the 2025 CHAN qualifiers.

The loss ignited a wave of criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with many holding the team and its management accountable.

One frustrated fan remarked, “Animguasefoɔ. Sack that Didi before disembarking at Kotoka. 🤮”

