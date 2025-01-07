Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Boateng has sealed a move to new Major League Soccer side San Diego Football Club

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng has joined Major League Soccer newcomers San Diego FC.

The former MLS Cup winner signed a deal that will keep him at the inaugural team for the 2025 MLS season.

Boateng has enormous experience in the American soccer championship, having spent nine years in the United States.

Ghana winger Emmanuel Boateng completes move to San Diego FC. Photo: Matthew Ashton.

Source: Getty Images

The product of the famous Right to Dream Academy, Boateng moves to San Diego for $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

“We are glad to facilitate this move for Ema, allowing him the opportunity to return and work more closely with the Right to Dream Academy that helped launch his career,” Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said, as quoted by New England's official website.

“We are grateful to Ema for his years of service in New England, where he was a true professional and valued teammate. We wish him all the best in this next chapter in San Diego.”

Boateng has played 219 games in the MLS, scoring 19 goals and delivering 27 assists. He played for the Los Angeles Galaxy, DC United, Colombus Crew and the New England Revolution.

The pacy winger won the MLS title in 2020 during his time with Ohio-based Columbus Crew.

San Diego delighted to acquire Boateng

The new MLS side believes Boateng's experience will help the club in the 2025 season.

“Ema is a seasoned veteran in Major League Soccer who has been a part of very successful teams,” said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps, as quoted by the club's official website.

“His history and connection at Right to Dream is a huge benefit to us as we look to build this club from scratch. He provides flexibility across the front four and can impact the game in a number of different ways. We’re excited to welcome him to San Diego.”

He will join San Diego later this month to begin pre-season ahead of the new campaign.

Boateng and Ghana players to win MLS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that midfielder Emmanuel Boateng is among the Ghanaian players to ever win Major League Soccer in the United States.

The latest Ghanaian to win the competition is Joseph Paintsil, who starred for the Los Angeles Galaxy in the 2024 season, scoring 14 goals to help them win their sixth title.

Boateng won the competition in the 2020 season with Columbus Crew alongside compatriots Harisson Afful and Jonathan Mensah.

Source: YEN.com.gh