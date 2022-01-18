Bridget Otoo is not happy after the Black Stars failed to advance to the next stage of the ongoing AFCON

The West African giants were crashed out of the tourney after losing 2-3 to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2020

The TV star then took to Instagram to release mentioning the name of the Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac

Metro TV presenter, Bridget Otoo, has expressed her displeasure following Ghana's inability to qualify to the next stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The four-time African champions' hope of ending their AFCON trophy drought has hit a snag after losing 2-3 to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Following Ghana's poor outing, the celebrated TV star has released a video on her Instagram page.

In the video, Bridget was captured clad in her Black Stars jersey looking very worried.

From the video, Bridget was very upset as she mentioned former Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor.

She then started mentioning the name of the current Black Stars Milovan Rajevac.

After three games in the group, Ghana only picked one point which automatically sent them out of the tournament.

