Prince George Koffie has shed light on the secret behind All Black's impermeable defence

Remarkably, the Ozii Ozaa Boys have not conceded a goal since their 1-1 draw with Beposo-based outfit Asekem on November 24, 2024

Koffie's charges also hold the distinction of being the sole unbeaten team across all three zones of Division One

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Swedru All Blacks head coach Prince George Koffie has attributed his team's formidable defensive solidity to meticulous preparation and tactical discipline.

Since assuming leadership of the Black Magicians, Koffie has guided the side to four consecutive wins, all secured with clean sheets, a testament to his strategic prowess.

Prince George Koffie has pointed out why Swedru All Blacks' defence is almost impermeable. Photo credit: @SwedruAllBlacksUnitedFootballClub

Source: Facebook

All Black's perfect defensive record

Koffie's tenure has seen a harmonious blend of defensive organisation and offensive efficiency, positioning All Blacks as strong contenders for a return to the Ghana Premier League.

Their most recent success came on Sunday, January 5, when they edged Soccer Intellectuals away from home, courtesy of a first-half goal by prolific striker Rudolf Junior Mensah.

This crucial victory extended their clean-sheet streak to four matches, reinforcing their status as league leaders in Division One Zone Two.

The team’s defensive record speaks volumes: per Flashscore, only eight goals were conceded all season, underscoring their resilience at the back.

All Blacks coach reveals the secret to defensive mastery

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Koffie shared insights into his defensive philosophy.

“Regarding keeping three consecutive clean sheets, I will say it is by virtue of hard work, as in taking my players through a well-structured defensive organisation,” he explained.

This commitment to structure and discipline has transformed All Blacks into a team that not only thwarts opposition attacks but also builds from the back, ensuring balance across the pitch.

What's next for All Blacks?

Next, the Ozii Ozaa lads welcome UCC Youngsters to their home ground, according to Ghanafa.org.

The eighth-placed Youngsters, who ended their winless streak this weekend against Sefwi All Stars, present a promising opportunity for the Ozii Ozaa lads to extend their unbeaten run.

With no previous head-to-head record between the two sides, the Swedru-based club would hope to seal a win to tighten their grip at the apex of the table.

With Koffie’s tactical acumen and All Blacks’ momentum, they are well-positioned to capitalise on their opponents' struggles.

As Swedru All Blacks push for promotion, their defensive strength serves as the cornerstone of their campaign.

With each clean sheet and hard-fought victory, Koffie’s side edges closer to their ultimate goal—a triumphant return to the Ghana Premier League.

Koffie lauds All Blacks' fans

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince George Koffie has lauded the club's devoted fans for their relentless support throughout the 2024/25 Division One Zone Two League season.

Their home form has been nothing short of exceptional, with victories in all six matches played on their turf.

With confidence and resilience at an all-time high, the team looks set to mount a formidable challenge for promotion.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh