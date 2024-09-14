Alejandro Garnacho climbed off the bench to score as Manchester United routed Southampton on Saturday afternoon

The 20-year-old took a leaf from Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration books after his late strike sealed a 3-0 win for the Red Devils

While Garnacho celebrated, Kudus' West Ham needed a stoppage-time goal to salvage a 1-1 draw against Fulham

Alejandro Garnacho drew inspiration from Mohammed Kudus’ signature goal celebration after scoring a stoppage-time goal in Manchester United's dominant victory over Southampton.

Garnacho, who came off the bench, capped off United’s performance with a strike that helped them regain momentum in their campaign.

Alejandro Garnacho mimicked Mohammed Kudus' goal celebration during Manchester United's game against Southampton. Photos by Julian Finney and Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

Garnacho opens Premier League goal-scoring account

After drawing blank in his first three Premier League matches, the 20-year-old finally broke his drought in emphatic fashion.

Connecting with a precise pass from Diogo Dalot, Garnacho unleashed a powerful first-time shot from inside the box, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance, The Guardian reports.

Garnacho 'copies' Mohammed Kudus' celebration

Celebrating in style, Garnacho ran to the advertising boards, where he struck a pose while sitting on the hoardings, a scene that mirrored a familiar celebration made popular by Kudus.

While Garnacho is quickly adopting the celebration, it’s important to remember that Mohammed Kudus was the originator.

The Ghanaian midfielder introduced the ‘take-a-seat’ celebration last season, even going as far as requesting a stool from stewards or ball boys to elevate the gesture, per Citi Sports.

This unique celebration is becoming a trend across football, and Garnacho may continue to replicate it whenever he finds the back of the net.

Kudus' barren run continues

Meanwhile, Kudus has been enduring a dry spell in front of goal, and his scoring streak has yet to reignite.

Despite West Ham’s draw with Fulham, Kudus has displayed relentless effort, but luck has eluded him recently.

It remains to be seen which of the two, Garnacho or Kudus, will pull off the celebration first in the next round of fixtures.

Kudus receives praise from ex-United star

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ex-Man United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka commended Mohammed Kudus for his impressive physical abilities since joining West Ham.

In an interview with the club’s media team, Wan-Bissaka expressed his excitement about playing alongside key players, especially Jarrod Bowen and Kudus, whom he highly respects.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh