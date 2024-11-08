Cristiano Ronaldo Linked With Move to Saudi Rival in Huge Al Nassr Swap Deal
- Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a sensational swap deal that may see him leave Al Nassr to join a rival Saudi Pro League side
- Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in 2022 and helped ignite a trend of European stars heading to Saudi Arabia, has enjoyed a prolific run with the club
- However, sources suggest that a rival team is keen on acquiring the Portuguese forward as part of a major swap deal
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr for a rival Saudi Pro League club in a high-profile swap deal.
Ronaldo, who initiated the wave of European stars moving to Saudi Arabia with his transfer from Manchester United to Al Nassr in 2022, may now be on the radar of Al Hilal.
Since the 39-year-old's arrival, several big names, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, and Neymar, have joined the Saudi league, per Skysports.
However, Neymar’s time at Al Hilal has been marred by injuries, limiting his appearances to just seven games.
Now, the club appears ready to part ways with the Brazilian forward as early as January.
Ronaldo involved in blockbuster swap deal
According to Action Ma3 Waleed, via Spanish outlet SPORT, Al Hilal are reportedly open to releasing Neymar and has set its sights on acquiring Ronaldo to fill the gap.
While both Neymar and Ronaldo are contracted until 2025, Al Hilal could look to negotiate a deal for the Portuguese icon ahead of his contract’s end, either through a swap or a free transfer when he becomes available.
Ronaldo has enjoyed tremendous success with Al Nassr, and a potential move to Al Hilal would be a sensational development in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo's 1st penalty miss in Saudi costs Al-Nassr
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo played a central role in Al-Nassr's exit from the Saudi King's Cup.
The 39-year-old missed a last-minute penalty, resulting in a narrow loss to Al Taawoun, which ended the Knights of Najd’s cup run.
Ronaldo develops new way of dealing with 'Messi' chants
In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Cristiano Ronaldo faced taunts from opposing fans attempting to provoke him during the Riyadh Derby on November 1.
Known for enduring chants of "Messi" from rival fans, the 39-year-old seems to have developed a more composed response to these provocations, demonstrating a mature approach to handling the gestures.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.