Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a sensational swap deal that may see him leave Al Nassr to join a rival Saudi Pro League side

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in 2022 and helped ignite a trend of European stars heading to Saudi Arabia, has enjoyed a prolific run with the club

However, sources suggest that a rival team is keen on acquiring the Portuguese forward as part of a major swap deal

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr for a rival Saudi Pro League club in a high-profile swap deal.

Ronaldo, who initiated the wave of European stars moving to Saudi Arabia with his transfer from Manchester United to Al Nassr in 2022, may now be on the radar of Al Hilal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to a sensational move to Saudi rival in a huge Al Anassr swap deal. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Since the 39-year-old's arrival, several big names, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino, and Neymar, have joined the Saudi league, per Skysports.

However, Neymar’s time at Al Hilal has been marred by injuries, limiting his appearances to just seven games.

Now, the club appears ready to part ways with the Brazilian forward as early as January.

Ronaldo involved in blockbuster swap deal

According to Action Ma3 Waleed, via Spanish outlet SPORT, Al Hilal are reportedly open to releasing Neymar and has set its sights on acquiring Ronaldo to fill the gap.

While both Neymar and Ronaldo are contracted until 2025, Al Hilal could look to negotiate a deal for the Portuguese icon ahead of his contract’s end, either through a swap or a free transfer when he becomes available.

Ronaldo has enjoyed tremendous success with Al Nassr, and a potential move to Al Hilal would be a sensational development in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's 1st penalty miss in Saudi costs Al-Nassr

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo played a central role in Al-Nassr's exit from the Saudi King's Cup.

The 39-year-old missed a last-minute penalty, resulting in a narrow loss to Al Taawoun, which ended the Knights of Najd’s cup run.

Ronaldo develops new way of dealing with 'Messi' chants

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh shared that Cristiano Ronaldo faced taunts from opposing fans attempting to provoke him during the Riyadh Derby on November 1.

Known for enduring chants of "Messi" from rival fans, the 39-year-old seems to have developed a more composed response to these provocations, demonstrating a mature approach to handling the gestures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh