Sam George Fires Directive At Elon Musk’s Starlink Over Operations In Ghana

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, has called for Elon Musk’s Starlink to establish a physical office in Accra as a condition for operating in the country.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

George said this move would be necessary for regulatory accountability.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, wants a Starlink Office in Ghana. Source: Hon. Samuel Nartey George

Source: Facebook

The minister told TV3, he was dissatisfied with the current operational model of Starlink, which has no physical presence in Ghana.

“I’ve asked the regulator to inform the company that they need to open an office in Accra. I don’t understand. They need to have an office... You can’t operate in our country and not have presence here.”

According to him, it was a strategic oversight for the National Communications Authority (NCA) to grant a licence to Starlink without requiring local residency.

He noted that the absence of a local office makes it difficult for the regulator to engage effectively with the company on matters that affect consumers.

“Today, if there’s a problem involving a client of Starlink and the regulator needs to speak with Starlink, we need to send an email to someone sitting somewhere in the US, and it will take them two to three weeks to come down. What kind of regulation is that?”

George further noted that all other telecom operators in Ghana have a local presence, making them accessible for swift consultations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh