West Ham United manager Graham Potter has lauded Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus after his first game

The former Chelsea manager was appointed the new coach of West Ham United last week after the sacking of Julen Lopetegui

Kudus featured for the Hammers in the FA Cup third-round game against Aston Villa at Villa Park last Friday

Graham Potter, the new manager of West Ham United, has been impressed with Mohammed Kudus' performance in his first game in charge of the London club.

The Hammers threw away an early lead to lose 2-1 in their FA Cup third-round game against Aston Villa on Friday.

Despite the defeat, Potter picked positives from the game, with Kudus' display looking encouraging for his side.

New West Ham manager Mohammed Kudus impressed by Mohammed Kudus' performance against Aston Villa.

"Mo [Kudus] was really dangerous. He’s got some good attributes," he said, as quoted by Pulse.

"He worked really well, first-half, pressing, won some balls. Carried a threat. He was affected by the team in the second half because it was more difficult for him to get into the game," he added.

Kudus lasted the entire duration, but West Ham failed to progress in the competition and will now shift their attention to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Ghana international's future at the club has become a topic of discussion with several clubs including Premier League giants Arsenal, linked with the West Ham attacking midfielder.

This season, Kudus has netted three goals and delivered an assist halfway through the English top-flight league.

Potter replaced Spaniard Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after just six months in charge of the club, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Potter shares reason for defeat

Despite identifying a few positives, Potter disclosed that the team's moment reduced following the injuries to Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville.

According to Potter, the team's attacking intent was affected due to the withdrawal of the duo while also giving credit to Villa for stepping up in the second half.

"We scored a good goal, we were organised defensively, showed a great attitude, togetherness on the pitch, good communication, good understanding of what we're trying to do, carried a threat and were probably a little bit unlucky not to get a second goal," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"Aston Villa certainly didn't carry any threat in the first half. Obviously, losing Niclas was a blow, and then Cree, as well at half-time, probably affected our attacking intent."

Potter's first Premier League game in charge of West Ham will be against Fulham in a London derby on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

Slot warns Liverpool players about Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool manager Arne Slot has warned his players about the potential threat posed by Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus before their Premier League game.

Kudus had starred against the Reds during his time with Ajax, scoring a belter in the UEFA Champions League and faced Slot's team in the Eredivisie.

However, in the Premier League, it was the first time, the Dutch gaffer was facing the Ghanaian with Liverpool.

