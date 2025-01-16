Lil Win, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about his living situation, claiming that he does not have a personal house, although he has a place to lay his head

The actor, who was giving Zionfelix a tour of his school building and his other businesses, claimed that education and businesses were a bigger priority for him than a house

He also shared the challenges that came with running a business, especially a school, stating that the investment was a long-term goal and did not bring instant gratification

Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has disclosed that he does not own a personal house, although he has a place to live.

He made this known during an interview with Zionfelix while giving a tour of his school and other business ventures.

The actor explained that he prioritises education and business over owning a house. Lil Win, who founded Great Minds International School in 2019, disclosed that managing the school came with significant financial challenges.

He said he had invested heavily in the project, including purchasing several buses for the school, which required costly maintenance. He mentioned that some of the buses had developed faults, forcing him to spend large sums on repairs.

Lil Win also discussed his latest venture, a high-end barbering salon. He shared that furnishing the salon with modern equipment and creating an appealing look was expensive, but he mentioned that the investment was a long-term goal.

The actor said his investments were part of a bigger plan and that he was willing to delay personal comfort to achieve them. He explained that while he planned to build a personal house in the future, his priority was currently on projects that would make a lasting impact.

Lil Win’s passion for education is rooted in his own struggles. In a previous interview, he mentioned that he dropped out of school in class six due to difficulties with reading and writing and had to repeat classes multiple times. These experiences inspired him to start a school to help others avoid similar challenges.

Lil Win explains not owning a house

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ManuelHopkins said:

"Eeei what they said is true. This guy envy papa. You don't have a house, you are about to build hmm."

eddfiifi wrote:

"That's wisdom.. invest n build your dream house later."

Nana Kwame reacted:

"I can see Lil Win also wants to come n build at East Legon.😂"

Nana Akwasi Sikawura wrote:

"Now I understand why they say there’s no love and peace in the Kumawood industry, Lil Win is a hypocrite amongst all.🙏🙏🙏"

Vito Hovito reacted:

"Lil Win is full of envy, from Kyekyeku to Kwaku Manu."

Kwaku Manu builds house

While Lil Win does not believe in investing in mansions, his colleague actor Kwaku Manu believes otherwise.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actor had put up a grand edifice at East Legon Hills with a sprawling compound.

He also did a housewarming party that attracted the likes of Osei Kwame Despite and Ofori Sarpong.

