Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was the victim of a tragic accident that left him hospitalised, but a new update by journalist Vim Lady has brought much hope

In a post on her Instagram page, Vim Lady mentioned that the journalist was not directly shot in the eye like was suggested earlier by her

Many people were relieved that the situation was not as bad as was earlier suggested

Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani is recovering in the hospital after being injured during a traditional event in Dormaa.

New update on Kofi Adoma Nwanwani surfaces. Photo source: Kofi Domah

Source: Facebook

Initial reports had claimed he was shot in the eye, but new information has clarified that it was not a direct gunshot but he was hit by pellets from gunshots fired at the event.

Vim Lady, a colleague of Kofi Adoma, shared updates on social media, confirming that he was in stable condition. She explained that pellets from the gunfire struck him, and he was receiving treatment. This update has eased fears that arose from earlier reports suggesting his injuries were more severe.

The incident occurred while Kofi Adoma was working at the event. Details surrounding the shooting remain unclear and circumstantial. His wife also recently gave an update on the matter, stating that he was doing better.

Earlier, Vim Lady had expressed deep concern over Kofi Adoma’s condition, calling for prayers from the public. Her initial post caused alarm, as many believed he had suffered life-threatening injuries. However, her recent clarification has brought relief to his supporters and fans.

Vim Lady blasted over Kofi Adoma post

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

afia___443 said:

"We thank God for Kofi’s life 🙏🏽bt next time pls take ur time before posting such things. I am sure he has family members n even a wife and they wld hve communicated to d public professionally through his socials. I know u mean well cse he is ur colleague bt u gave details of a gunshot in his eyes, cld have just caused fear n panic or even sudden shock or death to most pple that love him."

mir.acle65 reacted:

"Junkie woman, you caused fear and panic kwa by rushing to post. Next time, do proper investigation before posting. And also leave things like this to his family members. They might need privacy."

di_sij commented:

"Please next time take your time and get the actual happening before you put out. You created some sort of panic for most of us."

scorpio_november_finest said:

"Madam, you like causing fear and panic too much. Next time get the full details before you post, na 3krumu aye shi."

jay2junior wrote:

"That gunfire they keep firing during festivals must be stopped. They fire anyhow either they are drunk or high."

Ogyam turned in by Dr Likee's team

In a more dramatic turn of events, Dr Likee's team effected a citizens arrest on Ogyam and turned him in to the police.

YEN.com.gh reported that the man had been speaking ill of the late C Confion, making baseless accusations about him.

The Dr Likee team did not take this lightly and involved the authorities.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh