Dr Mahmudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential aspirant, has kickstarted his campaign tour in the Ashanti region

The Vice President called on the Black Stars ahead of their fixture against the Central African Republic

Bawumia's visit to the Black Stars has sparked numerous reactions online

Ghana's Black Stars beat Mali in Bamako on June 6 to secure their first win in eight matches.

The win has increased the team's chances of representing Ghana at the upcoming World Cup tournament.

With a game left in hand, Ghana's Vice President has visited the team to boost their morale.

Bawumia and the Black Stars Photo Source: X/GhanaBlackStars

Source: Twitter

Bawumia boosts the Black Stars' morale

The Vice President's visit to the Black Stars camp is part of the NPP flagbearer's ongoing campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

Photos of the vice president's visit have popped up inline, sparking significant reactions inline.

Some fans have taken a particular interest in the Black Stars' seating arrangement, which suggests that Mohammed Kudus has been promoted to assistant captain.

Netizens react to Bawumia's visit to the Black Stars

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Bawumia's stint with the Black Stars ahead of the CAR fixture.

@aj_aaronic said:

Is Kudus our vice captain now or just the face of the team?

@Kojo_Etihad wrote:

We dey come lose/draw be that

@GhostboyMay noted:

Timing is everything. Everything, in time #ItIsPossible

@quame_age commented:

That 500,000 cedis donation he made , chale me pɛ 10,000 cedis pɛ. Ɛnɛ anwumerɛ mɛ gye wɔ stadium hɔ

@SannieDaara remarked:

The nation is coming together for a big win tonight in shaa Allah!

@bobby_1z1 added:

Who made this arrangement in the first frame .Jordon is the deputy captain and he should be seated in the front roll not Kudus ..with no hatred please Kudus can’t be at the front seat ....

Yaw Dabo visits the Black Stars during training

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an entourage, including actor and football entrepreneur Yaw Dabo, had stormed the Black Stars camp in Kumasi.

The coach was impressed by Dabo's strides with his team. He promised Dabo to return the favour by visiting his soccer academy.

Source: YEN.com.gh