Thomas Partey's has come under intense scrutiny following his performance against Aston Villa

The Ghana international was at fault for Villa's equalising goal as Arsenal dropped points, denting their Premier League chances

Meanwhile, Partey has been advised to consider a more lucrative move to Saudi Arabia as he nears the expiration of his deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been urged to reconsider using Thomas Partey as a makeshift right-back after the midfielder’s defensive lapse contributed to the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

The North London outfit appeared to be in firm control of the encounter, racing into a two-goal lead.

Thomas Partey endured a difficult outing against Aston Villa as Arsenal fell to a draw in the Premier League. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Partey's error costs Arsenal dearly

However, Aston Villa capitalised on an error from Partey, allowing Ollie Watkins to halve the deficit before eventually drawing level.

The slip-up, which stemmed from Partey’s failure to track his man, proved costly and reignited concerns about his suitability in an unfamiliar defensive role.

Arsenal's offensive dominance forced Villa boss Unai Emery to make a tactical switch at halftime, withdrawing fullback Ian Maatsen in an attempt to stem the tide.

Ironically, it was an Arsenal fullback—Partey—who found himself under scrutiny, with his momentary lapse shifting the focus from Arsenal's attacking prowess to defensive vulnerabilities.

Premier League legends chide Partey

Former Arsenal defender Paul Merson did not hold back in his assessment of the Ghanaian's costly mistake.

He criticised the decision-making that led to Watkins' equaliser and expressed his frustration over the midfielder’s lack of defensive awareness.

"I don't know what Partey was thinking," Merson fumed, as quoted by the Mirror.

"Certain players let Arteta down. Thomas Partey has played for one of the most disciplined teams in the whole of Europe at Atletico Madrid, and you cannot do that. That cannot win you league titles."

Adding to the scrutiny, Manchester United legend Gary Neville also weighed in, highlighting Partey’s defensive positioning.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville remarked, per Football Insider: “You can see Partey marking Watkins, and then, it’s unforgivable, really, that he just steps back out and doesn’t go with him. He deserved his goal.”

Following the disappointing stalemate, Arteta acknowledged the team’s defensive shortcomings, admitting that avoidable mistakes had cost them valuable points.

With injuries forcing tactical adjustments, the decision to use Partey at right back is increasingly appearing to be a risk rather than a solution.

Arsenal coach advised against using Partey at RB

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, sports journalist Fitman Jaara emphasised the need to reassess Partey’s role in the defensive setup.

He argued that the 31-year-old’s strengths lie in dictating play from midfield rather than providing defensive stability in the backline.

"Thomas Partey is not good defensively; as a typical deep-lying playmaker, he lacks the ability to shield the defence playing in front of the back four," Jaara noted.

"So Arteta should cover him up with a central midfielder with good defensive duties to prevent those unpardonable errors when playing in the right-back position."

Fitman further explained that Partey’s natural instincts are more geared toward orchestrating play rather than thwarting opposition attacks, which could make him a liability in a defensive role.

"His attributes are more attacking than defensive. Hence, he thrives more in midfield positions. His occasional lack of awareness could cost the team more damage."

With Arsenal aiming to maintain their title challenge, Arteta faces a crucial decision—whether to persist with Partey in an unorthodox position or restore him to a more familiar midfield role where his influence is best utilised.

Partey urged to move to Saudi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey has been urged to explore a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia to enhance his financial prospects.

The Ghanaian midfielder has just six months remaining on his current contract, with no extension finalized yet.

