Thomas Partey has been advised to leave Arsenal and consider a move to Saudi Arabia, where he could significantly boost his financial future

The Ghana international is in the final six months of his contract, with no renewal agreements yet in place

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been tipped to sign Zubimendi as Thomas Partey's potential replacement

Former Ghana international Charles Taylor has advised Thomas Partey to consider a move to Saudi Arabia if Arsenal decide against renewing his contract.

The 31-year-old midfielder, a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad, has been attracting interest from both Saudi and European clubs as his contract edges closer to expiration.

Thomas Partey has been advised to leave Arsenal and consider a move to Saudi Arabia. Photo: Debbie Possito.

Source: Getty Images

Partey has played a pivotal role for the Gunners, helping them mount a serious challenge against Manchester City for the Premier League title last season.

Despite his importance to the team, the midfielder's current campaign has been inconsistent, leading to speculation about whether Arsenal will extend his deal.

With his contract set to expire this summer, Taylor believes a move to Saudi Arabia could be the ideal next step for the Ghanaian international.

Speaking about Partey’s future, the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko playmaker highlighted the financial benefits of a switch to the Middle East:

"At this stage of his career, Thomas should think about securing his financial future," Taylor told YEN.com.gh.

"A move to Saudi Arabia could offer him the opportunity to earn significantly more and enjoy a new challenge."

As the summer transfer window approaches, the decision on Partey’s future could be pivotal for both the player and Arsenal, with the midfielder weighing his options between a potential contract renewal or a lucrative move abroad.

Arsenal legend slams Partey for poor display vs Aston Villa

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Paul Merson has heavily criticised Thomas Partey following the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports, pointed to Partey’s poor positioning, particularly in the lead-up to Watkins’ equaliser.

The ex-England star highlighted Partey’s lack of impact and expressed frustration at his inability to adapt to the defensive demands against Villa’s relentless attack.

“He has played for one of the most disciplined defensive teams in Europe, in Atletico Madrid. He’s an older player, a defensive midfield player – he should see the danger. You cannot do that. That can’t win you league titles. It’s just phenomenal what he has done.

“I could understand if it was a young kid who just got in the team but this man has played for Atletico Madrid, one of the most disciplined defensive teams in Europe, that should be his game.

Fans react to potential Partey replacement

In other Arsenal transfer updates, YEN.com.gh reported growing excitement among fans about a potential move for a Spanish player as Thomas Partey’s replacement.

Partey, whose contract has only six months remaining, is yet to receive a renewal offer from Arsenal amid reported interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Source: YEN.com.gh