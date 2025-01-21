Portuguese football icon experienced an unusual outpouring of love after his heroics led Al-Nassr to victory

The 39-year-old scored twice as the Knights of Najd returned to winning ways after slumping to a draw in their previous game

He would hope to continue his purple patch when Al-Nassr play host to Al Fateh at the Al Awwal Park on Sunday

Cristiano Ronaldo received a heartwarming show of affection after his match-winning display powered Al-Nassr to a 3-1 triumph over Al Khaleej.

The Portuguese superstar delivered a clinical brace, complemented by a stunning effort from Sultan Al Ghannam, as the Riyadh-based side secured a much-needed victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo was given a unique treatment by one of his teammates after leading Al-Nassr to victory in the Saudi League.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr return to winning ways

Ronaldo opened the scoring just past the hour mark with a trademark finish, capitalising on a well-timed pass from compatriot Otavio.

However, the advantage was short-lived as Kostas Fortounis levelled the contest from the penalty spot following a handball decision against Ali Lajami.

Despite the setback, Al-Nassr responded instantly. Sultan Al Ghannam restored their lead with a powerful drive after latching onto an incisive pass from Marcelo Brozovic, as noted by Goal.

The Croatian maestro was at it again deep into stoppage time, dissecting Al Khaleej’s defensive setup to find Haqaqi, who unselfishly teed up Ronaldo for a simple tap-in to seal the result.

While the 3-1 scoreline suggested a comfortable outing, the overall display painted a different picture.

Pioli's men struggled to break down their opponents for much of the contest, with fatigue playing a significant role in their late surge.

The team’s inconsistency continues to cast doubts over their Saudi League title ambitions, leaving the head coach with pressing concerns as the race for the championship heats up.

Ronaldo's teammate shows unique love to him

Beyond the on-field action, Ronaldo’s contributions were celebrated in a unique fashion.

Defender Ali Lajami expressed his admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in an unconventional way, playfully tugging at the forward’s hair before the duo shared a joyful embrace, a moment that quickly gained traction on social media.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Looking ahead, Al-Nassr will return to Al-Awwal Park on Sunday, January 26, for a home clash against Al Fateh, as noted by Sofascore.

Shortly after, they will travel to face Al Raed in another crucial league encounter, continuing their pursuit of table-toppers Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr celebrate Ronaldo with emotional video

YEN.com.gh also revealed that Al Nassr released an emotional video to mark Cristiano Ronaldo's two-year milestone with the team.

The Portuguese star unexpectedly switched to the Saudi club in the summer of 2023 after a turbulent exit from Manchester United, which stemmed from a rift with former boss Erik ten Hag.

Despite his impressive form in the league, the 39-year-old's long-term plans remain unclear.

