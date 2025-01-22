A Mexican footballer launched a scathing attack on Lionel Messi following the Argentine's controversial gesture in a friendly game

Messi's gesture has since divided opinions among fans, with some questioning his supposed respectful nature

Regardless, the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner's actions off the pitch continue to attract as much attention as his brilliance on it

It’s rare to see a footballer openly criticise Lionel Messi, but Adolfo 'Bofo' Bautista did not hold back.

The former Mexico international delivered a scathing rebuke aimed at the Argentine star following a controversial incident during Inter Miami's pre-season clash with Mexican powerhouse Club América.

Adolfo Bautista has labelled Lionel Messi as unprofessional and illiterate following the latter's controversial gesture. Photos by @MLS/X and Streeter Lecka/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's controversial celebration sparks outrage

Bautista, known for his outspoken nature, accused the 2022 World Cup winner of lacking both professionalism and respect.

His remarks came in response to Messi’s provocative celebration after netting a goal in the 34th minute of the encounter, as noted by beIN Sports.

Reacting to taunts from the crowd, the eight-time Ballon d'Or recipient gestured by holding up three fingers—symbolising Argentina’s trio of World Cup triumphs.

He also formed a zero with his hands to remind fans that Mexico has yet to lift the coveted trophy.

Mexican footballer openly criticises Messi

The gesture did not sit well with Bautista, who took to Instagram to voice his displeasure.

Sharing an image of himself alongside Messi on the pitch, the 45-year-old tagged the Argentine captain and wrote:

"I admired you as a player. But messing with my country speaks of your lack of professionalism and education."

Bautista's reaction sparked a wave of debate across social media.

While some saw the gesture as harmless banter, others questioned whether it tarnished Messi's typically composed demeanour.

Fans react to Bautista's beef with Messi

A section of fans leapt to Messi’s defence, suggesting his actions were merely in response to relentless heckling from the stands.

X user @GBarca_ backed the forward, stating:

"Next time, tell your countrymen to show some respect and not abuse him for the whole game."

However, critics viewed it differently, with @common_W taking a swipe at Messi's reputation, remarking:

"After years of media protection, it seems like he is finally getting exposed."

Another user, @usama6568, downplayed Bautista’s frustration, commenting:

"People will find anything to be upset about."

Adding fuel to the fire, @Whyysoseriousz accused Messi of arrogance since his World Cup triumph, posting:

"Ever since he got rigged World Cup gifted in a diamond plate... He is acting very arrogantly, and then everyone blames Ronaldo."

Meanwhile, @talk2ifyn sarcastically noted:

"‘He's humble’ is finally making the media eat their words."

What lies ahead for Messi?

Having found the net in Inter Miami’s opening fixture of 2025, Messi will aim to maintain his scoring streak as the Herons gear up for a packed schedule of friendlies.

Upcoming clashes against Universitario, Sporting San Miguelito, Olimpia, and Orlando City will serve as crucial preparations before their CONCACAF Champions League showdown with Sporting Kansas City.

Why Messi didn't deserve 2012 Ballon d'Or prize

Previously, YEN.com.gh disclosed that ex-Arsenal boss Arsène Wenger once stated Lionel Messi was undeserving of the 2012 Ballon d’Or, despite his astonishing 91-goal haul in a single calendar year.

Wenger contended that Messi's personal achievements fell short of justifying the accolade, as they were not backed by significant team successes that season.

Source: YEN.com.gh