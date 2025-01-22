Elijah Satekla, the younger brother of Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy, has officially joined Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities.

The talented attacking midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the top-flight side, bolstering their squad ahead of the second round of the season.

The brother of Stonebwoy has signed for Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities. Photo: @ShabanMo9.

Satekla, who chose to follow his passion for football as a career, was recently seen alongside his famous brother at a high-profile football event that featured legendary Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor.

He is anticipated to play a key role in helping Ghana Premier League strugglers Legon Cities retain their top-flight status after a challenging first round of the season.

While the club has yet to officially confirm his signing, they hinted at the addition by sharing a song from his elder brother, Stonebwoy, on social media, exciting fans about the new arrival.

Satekla becomes Legon Cities’ fourth acquisition during the January transfer window, joining the likes of former Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi as part of their squad overhaul.

The University of Ghana-based team ended the first round of the league in 17th place, managing just 14 points from 17 matches.

