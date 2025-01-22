Elijah Satekla: Stonebwoy's brother signs for Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities
Elijah Satekla, the younger brother of Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy, has officially joined Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities.
The talented attacking midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the top-flight side, bolstering their squad ahead of the second round of the season.
Satekla, who chose to follow his passion for football as a career, was recently seen alongside his famous brother at a high-profile football event that featured legendary Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor.
He is anticipated to play a key role in helping Ghana Premier League strugglers Legon Cities retain their top-flight status after a challenging first round of the season.
While the club has yet to officially confirm his signing, they hinted at the addition by sharing a song from his elder brother, Stonebwoy, on social media, exciting fans about the new arrival.
Satekla becomes Legon Cities’ fourth acquisition during the January transfer window, joining the likes of former Kotoko winger Emmanuel Gyamfi as part of their squad overhaul.
The University of Ghana-based team ended the first round of the league in 17th place, managing just 14 points from 17 matches.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.