Randy Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association, has disclosed the decision to maintain Otto Addo as Ghana coach

The former Borussia Dortmund player is expected to lead the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after losing three and drawing three matches

The Ghana Football Association has decided on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The German-trained gaffer has come under intense pressure following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo's team finished bottom of their group during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, failing to win a single game.

According to Randy Abbey, the Black Stars' management committee chairman, the FA has decided to stick with Addo for the World Cup qualifiers.

“We think the GFA has made its decision already,” Abbey stated on Original FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"The GFA is keeping Otto Addo. Immediately, it's about the World Cup qualifiers that start in March, and to ensure that the poor trend of results that led to non-qualification for AFCON, we would be able to change course and put the Black Stars back on the winning path," he added.

The Black Stars will face Chad and Madagascar in March with hopes of bouncing back after a terrible run in 2024.

Ghana has qualified for the World Cup four times and are chasing a fifth appearance in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Randy Abbey chairs new committee

Mr Abbey, a member of the Ghana Football Association's executive council, has been appointed to chair the newly formed Black Stars management committee.

He will be assisted by former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah as the GFA tasked the team to spearhead Ghana's World Cup qualification.

Other members of the committee are Samuel Aboambire, the Greater Accra Regional FA chairman, Dr Richard Nsenkyire, the CEO of Premier League champions FC Samartex, and Moses Armah, the president of Medeama SC.

The Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku said on the FA's website:

"We are excited to announce the formation of this new Management Committee, which brings together a team of experienced and dedicated individuals who are passionate about Ghana football. We are confident that they will work tirelessly to support the Black Stars and ensure their success."

Meanwhile, Mr Abbey has also been appointed the chairman of Ghana's COCOBOD following the victory of NDC during the 2024 election.

The former TV host is a staunch member of the ruling party.

Alhaji Grusah wants GFA chief sacked

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Veteran football administrator Alhaji Karim Grusah has called for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association.

The former Black Stars management committee member strongly believes the Kurt Okraku administration has nothing to offer Ghana football.

According to Alhaji Grudah, the only way for the new government to resurrect Ghana football is to dismiss the people running the FA, led by Mr Okraku.

