Alhaji Karim Grusah, the owner of Division One side King Faisal, has advised the government on the way forward for football

The former management committee member of the Black Stars expressed disappointment after Ghana failed to qualify for AFCON

Alhaji Grusah wants the NDC government to dissolve the Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Okraku

Veteran football administrator Alhaji Karim Grusah has called for the dissolution of the Ghana Football Association.

The former Black Stars management committee member strongly believes the Kurt Okraku administration has nothing to offer Ghana football.

According to Alhaji Grudah, the only way for the new government to resurrect Ghana football is to dismiss the people running the FA, led by Mr Okraku.

His comment is based on the fact that the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years.

“How can Ghana end up at the bottom of a group with Niger, Sudan, and Angola? This is simply not acceptable,” Grusah said on Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“If the government is serious about improving football in Ghana, they must dismiss Kurt Okraku and the entire GFA. FIFA cannot penalize us for removing them from power. We must be honest with ourselves,” Grusah emphasized.

Alhaji Grusah has followed Ghana football for over four decades and was recently a member of the Executive Council.

His club, Kumasi King Faisal Babies, who reached the final of the FA Cup two seasons ago, plays in the Division One.

Alhaji Grusah justifies appearance fee

The outspoken football administrator has defended the FA's decision to pay the Black Stars' management members $100,000 each as an appearance fee.

Despite criticisms from Ghana, Alhaji Grusah believes it is appropriate to reward the men who steered the affairs of the team as they reached the World Cup in 2022.

He told Akoma FM:

“Is it a crime? If we took the money, is it a crime? Didn’t I risk my life boarding the plane? Did I risk my life or not? those who are talking were they there when we got beaten in Nigeria? It is some journalists who are on wed, but now they can talk because God has helped them. We know them.

“If any Ghanaian says $100,000 is not money, that person is a thief. We deserve it; we left our jobs and went. It’s not every day you will get $100,000, but sometimes, when things are okay, you will get more than that. But if it’s a crime, they should let us know it’s wrong. They should tell us it’s a crime, and then we will return the money.”

Kofi Adams nominated as Sports Minister

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana President John Dramani Mahama has nominated the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, Honourable Kofi Adams, for the Ministry of Sports.

The Ghanaian lawmaker will go through the necessary procedure and will be vetted before finally being approved as a minister.

Honourable Adams, known for his experience in education and politics, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Zoology with an emphasis on the Epidemiology of Parasitic Diseases.

