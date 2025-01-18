Mikel Arteta has addressed transfer reports linking Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal

The Premier League club have been tipped to sign Zubimendi as Thomas Partey's potential replacement

Nonetheless, Partey continues to remain a key asset in Arteta's plans as he nears the expiration of his contract

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has chosen to stay reserved regarding his club’s rumoured pursuit of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The Spanish midfielder, a long-time target for Premier League sides, has emerged as a top priority for the Gunners amid ongoing speculation.

Real Sociedad midfield enforcer Martin Zubimendi has been tipped to replace Thomas Partey at Arsenal. Photos by Soccrates Images and Stuart MacFarlane.

Arsenal finds itself in a tricky situation in the middle of the park. Two experienced players, Thomas Partey and Jorginho, are in the final six months of their contracts, with no renewal agreements yet in place.

This leaves both stars free to engage in discussions with interested clubs under the Bosman rule.

Jorginho, though used sparingly this season, has added depth to the squad, while Partey remains a regular fixture under Arteta.

The Ghanaian has even been deployed as a makeshift right-back on several occasions, highlighting his versatility.

Despite his contributions, the uncertainty surrounding both players' futures has intensified talks about Arsenal’s interest in Zubimendi.

Reports linking Zubimendi to Arsenal

Rumours suggest that the Gunners are prepared to meet the 25-year-old’s £51 million release clause, signalling their determination to secure his services, per Now Arsenal.

While Arteta refrained from directly addressing the reports, he emphasized the club's commitment to evolving its roster to meet future demands.

Arteta addresses Partey's replacement rumours

Speaking ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Aston Villa, Arteta shed light on the importance of planning for contractual uncertainties.

“We have certain situations with contracts expiring,” he explained, as quoted by Football London.

“We can renew those contracts as we have done in the past. We are always actively evolving the squad and understanding what the players want to do when they finish their contracts with us. We have to be prepared.”

Transfer market challenges

Although midfield reinforcement is a pressing concern, Arsenal’s immediate focus appears to be bolstering their attack.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus have left the team searching for additional firepower. However, progress on this front has been challenging.

Brentford has ruled out selling Bryan Mbeumo or Yoane Wissa during this window, while RB Leipzig remains unwilling to part with Benjamin Šeško before the summer.

These setbacks have forced Arsenal to consider alternative strategies as they navigate a critical period in their campaign.

Arteta’s vision for the future

The pursuit of Zubimendi, combined with Arteta’s remarks, underscores Arsenal’s long-term approach to building a competitive squad.

While the immediate focus remains on navigating injuries and staying competitive in the league, the potential addition of Zubimendi could address midfield vulnerabilities and provide a foundation for sustained success.

Fans react to potential Partey replacement

In other Arsenal transfer updates, YEN.com.gh reported growing excitement among fans about a potential move for a Spanish player as Thomas Partey’s replacement.

Partey, whose contract has only six months remaining, is yet to receive a renewal offer from Arsenal amid reported interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

