Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey came from the bench to help Arsenal reach the UEFA Champions League last 16

The Black Stars midfielder saw 30 minutes of action as Arsenal strolled to a comfortable win at the Emirates

Arsenal move to third place in the new format of the UEFA Champions League, behind only Liverpool and Barcelona

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey climbed off the bench to play a key role as Arsenal reached the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The London giants brushed aside Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates 3-0 to seal their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Having started the game on the bench, manager Mikel Arteta introduced the experienced midfielder on the hour mark as a replacement for right-back Jurrien Timber.

Thomas Partey helps Arsenal beat Dinamo Zagreb to reach Champions League last 16. Photo: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal were up by a goal following a 2nd-minute strike by Declan Rice when Partey came on, six minutes later, the Gunners doubled their lead after Kai Havertz connected to a Gabriel Martinelli pass.

The hosts sealed victory in injury time after captain Martin Odegaard scored in the 91st minute.

The win lifts Arsenal to third place in the UEFA Champions League's new format and are through to the round of 16.

Partey, a mainstay in the team this season, has made seven appearances in the elite European competition and will be hoping to go all the way with the 2006 finalist for the ultimate.

Meanwhile, his future in London remains uncertain with five months left on his current deal. There have not been talks over a new deal with the 31-year-old.

Arteta delighted with UCL progress

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shared his excitement after victory over Dinamo Zagreb sealed their progress in the UEFA Champions League.

He said during the post-match presser:

"I'm very happy overall, it's a massive step forward tonight. It puts us in a really strong position to play the last game in Girona. We scored three goals, created plenty of chances, dominated the game, didn't concede a shot and another clean sheet at home. So overall, very happy.

"I haven't had as much time as you probably so we're struggling with that. I know that we are in a really, really good position. A lot of things have to happen, so still, we have to do our job. We will go to Girona and try to win the game, and then we'll have more sense."

The Premier League title-chasers will now switch their attention to the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they hope to bounce back following the draw against Aston Villa last Saturday.

Arteta's men are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have also progressed to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Arteta explains Partey's right-back role

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mikel Arteta has refused to blame Thomas Partey for Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Arsenal manager deployed the Ghana international as a right-back for the Premier League encounter at the Emirates.

Arsenal threw away a two-goal lead to share the points, with fans criticising Arteta for playing Partey as a right-back.

Source: YEN.com.gh