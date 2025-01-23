Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga is taking over as the Majority Leader in Ghana’s Parliament

The previous Majority in Parliament is Cassiel Ato Forson, who has been sworn in to become the Finance Minister

Ayariga is a five-time MP who has also served as Minister of Youth and Sports and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation in the past

Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has confirmed earlier reports about his status as the new Majority Leader in Parliament.

Ayariga is succeeding Cassiel Ato Forson, who now serves as the Minister of Finance.

He confirmed his elevation in a statement where he called it an honour.

"Thank you to the people of Ghana for their trust and support. I also extend my appreciation to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) family and the good people of Bawku Central for their unwavering support."

"As Leader of the House and Leader of Government Business, I assure the people of Ghana that, consistent with the overwhelming mandate given to President John Dramani Mahama and the 187 members of this caucus, we will rigorously pursue the agenda to reset Ghana."

Ayariga has served as the Minister of Information of Ghana, Minister of Youth and Sports and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The five-time MP has also served as a deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and Deputy Minister of Education.

Ayariga also co-founded and was Executive Director of the Legal Resources Centre, which promotes human rights, community development, and social justice.

He holds a Master’s degree in Law from Harvard University in the US.

Other changes expected to NDC leadership

Reports indicated Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the MP for South Dayi, will become Majority Chief Whip, replacing Kwame Agbodza, who recently became the Minister for Roads and Highways.

Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, the MP for Cape Coast South, is also expected to become the Deputy Majority Leader, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, the current Second Deputy Whip, is rumoured to be in line for promotion to the First Deputy Whip position.

The NDC already had a clear majority in Parliament with 183 seats, while the NPP had only 88 seats after the 2024 general election.

Four independent MPs are also joining the NDC to form a majority in Parliament.

Earlier prediction from Afenyo-Markin

YEN.com.gh reported that Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin earlier predicted that Ayariga would become the Majority leader.

He further predicted that Kweku Ricketts Hagan, who has previously served as a deputy trades minister, would become his deputy.

Afenyo-Markins made these predictions when he also listed the NDC MPs he expects to be nominated to ministerial portfolios.

Among his predictions, Afenyo-Markin noted that Ellembelle MP Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah would become the lands minister.

Some of his predictions have already come to pass, with Agbodza heading the Ministry of Roads and Highways and Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, being nominated and vetted to head the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

