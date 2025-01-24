Former Ghana U23 winger Yaw Yeboah has joined MLS side Los Angeles FC in the January transfer window

The Ghanaian midfielder has signed a deal for the 2025 season through to the 2026 campaign after leaving Columbus Crew

Yeboah, who won the MLS in 2023 with Crew, is expected to play a key role at LAFC in the upcoming season

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Yaw Yeboah has sealed a move to Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer in the United States.

The former Ghana U23 captain joins the Califonia-based club on a two-year deal after LA FC acquired his Right of First Refusal from San Diego FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Yeboah has been playing in the MLS since 2022, when he joined Columbus Crew from Polish outfit Wisla Krakow.

The Ghana international scored the winner as Crew won the MLS title in 2023 but left at the end of the 2024 campaign.

“Yaw is a dynamic and versatile player with MLS experience and success with qualities that fit well with our team,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said, as quoted by the club's official website.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Yaw and his family to L.A. and are confident he will help achieve our ongoing goal of winning trophies.”

Yeboah made 80 appearances in the MLS for Columbus Crew, starring in 74 regular season games. He also five goals for the club in the American soccer league.

Yeboah big capture for LA FC

Speaking to US-based Ghanaian journalist, Ruben Obodai, he stated that the move was a huge one for LAFC, considering the amount involved and the clubs interested in the Ghanaian.

"Yeboah is a high-profile player. I mean, to win the MLS itself sets him on another level. He is a player with a lot of experience in the MLS, played close to 80 matches in the league, and scored the winner in the final two years ago. So joining LAFC is a big one for himself and the club," he told YEN.com.gh.

"Unfortunately, things did not really work for him at Crew last season, and that could be the reason for the club failing to extend his contract option. Yeboah had a lot of personal stuff to deal with last year.

"However, that does not take away his quality and versatility. This is a guy who started his career in England with Man City and spent time in some of the major leagues, France and Spain. He made a name for himself in Poland, and his numbers here in the US have not been bad at all. It is a massive coup for LAFC. Can't wait to see him play in the El Trafico derby against Joseph Paintsil."

Painstil wins MLS Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Paintsil scored in the final of the MLS Cup as Los Angeles Galaxy won their sixth title.

The Ghana international opened the scoring as LA Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls at the Dignity Health Sports Park in LA.

Paintsil, who joined the American club in February, played a pivotal role as the LA-based club won the MLS for the first time since 2014.

