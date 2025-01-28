Footage shows the promising progress Black Stars winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is making in his recovery from a long-term injury

The Leicester City forward returned to the gym to work with Leicester City's physical trainer as he continues his recovery

Issahaku, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, could make a return before the end of the campaign

Ghanaian forward Fatawu Issahaku has offered fans a positive update on his recovery journey, two months after suffering a devastating ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury.

The 20-year-old forward has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the injury.

Fatawu Issahaku has begun his rehabilitation following a long-term injury. Photo: Twitter/ @LCFC.

However, the ex-Dreams FC star has seen massive progress in his recovery as he continues rehabilitation at Leicester.

The Black Stars winger's recovery has been remarkable, as seen in a video shared on his Instagram.

Issahaku, who initially required crutches, is now walking unaided and has started gym sessions and fitness exercises, signalling a strong commitment to returning to peak form for next season.

The injury was a significant setback for both Leicester City and Ghana, as Issahaku had been a key figure on the pitch.

Before his injury, he made 11 appearances for the Foxes, providing two assists and cementing his place as a vital player in Ruud van Nistelrooy's squad.

Leicester City, currently engaged in a challenging Premier League campaign to stave off relegation, will undoubtedly be eager for Issahaku’s return.

His energy and creativity could play a pivotal role in the club’s fight for survival.

Issahaku’s determination in recovery has sparked hope among fans and teammates alike, as they look forward to seeing the talented attacker back in action next season.

Van Nistelrooy on Issahaku's absence

Leicester City manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy has disclosed his frustrations for losing the winger at the beginning of his career at the club as manager.

The former Manchester United player has been without the Ghanaian international since taking over the role.

"Of course, you need some luck. Keeping your best players fit is crucial. Losing Fatawu to a cruciate injury just a week before I started was a massive blow. It’s a huge loss for this team," he said.

Leicester sits 19th in the Premier League table following a torrid run under the Dutch gaffer.

Issahaku undergoes successful surgery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Fatawu Issahaku had undergone successful surgery following his injury while on international duty with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Leicester City forward was forced off during Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola due to an injury.

The 20-year-old winger was reported to have suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

