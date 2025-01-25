Kylian Mbappé delivered a sensational hat-trick to lead Real Madrid to a commanding 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid in Saturday night’s La Liga clash at Estadio José Zorrilla.

The French superstar struck once in the first half and twice in the second, taking his season tally to 21 goals for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappé's Hat-Trick Powers Real Madrid's La Liga Title Charge Against Valladolid

The win sees Carlo Ancelotti's side extend their lead at the top of La Liga to four points over second-placed Atletico Madrid and a significant 10 points clear of Barcelona, who face Valencia on Sunday.

Despite Valladolid’s spirited effort, the struggling side remains at the bottom of the table with just 15 points from 21 matches.

However, they are only five points away from safety, offering a glimmer of hope in their relegation battle. Their task was made even tougher late in the match when Mario Martín received a red card, further tipping the scales in Real Madrid’s favour.

Real Madrid’s performance, while not their most dazzling, was professional and effective, showing the kind of consistency that wins championships.

Without the flair of the injured Vinícius Júnior, the team lacked some of its usual magic but compensated with discipline and determination.

Mbappé’s brilliance was the standout feature, as the forward’s clinical finishing underlined his importance to Ancelotti’s title-chasing squad.

This victory comes at a crucial time, with rivals Atletico Madrid dropping points earlier in the day against Villarreal and Barcelona enduring a dismal run of just one win in their last eight league matches.

Real Madrid are capitalising on their competitors’ struggles, solidifying their grip on the title race.

Mbappé’s three-goal display takes his tally to 21 goals in 31 appearances this season, including 15 in 19 La Liga games.

Despite a shaky start to the campaign, Real Madrid are hitting their stride when it matters most. With Mbappé in peak form, the reigning champions are well-positioned to retain their crown and keep their rivals at bay.

