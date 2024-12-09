Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé made a move from Paris-Saint Germain to the Spanish capital this summer

The French star has opened up that he almost turned down the transfer to support his younger brother Ethan

After scoring against Girona over the weekend, Mbappé promises to bounce back after a challenging start in Spain

Kylian Mbappé has admitted he contemplated turning down the opportunity to join Real Madrid this summer to support his younger brother, Ethan, in staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

Following an extended contract saga, Mbappé departed PSG at the end of his deal and signed with Real Madrid, while 17-year-old Ethan also left the French giants, securing a free transfer to Lille.

Mbappe nearly rejected Real Madrid again

In a candid interview with Canal+, the Frenchman revealed that he felt a sense of guilt over how his departure influenced Ethan's future at PSG.

The star forward even considered renewing his contract with the French side to ensure his brother's happiness.

"It could have happened. It's what affected me the most," Mbappe said. "His 'Real Madrid' was PSG. And indirectly, I took it away from him.

"He told me that he didn't want to stay, that it wasn't normal for them to do that to me. I told him, 'If you want to stay, I'll renew and we'll stay for a while'. I would have given up my dream of Madrid for him. Ethan is my brother, you can't touch him. What's the point of signing for the best club in the world if you end your brother's career?"

In the end, both Mbappé brothers opted to move on from PSG.

Ethan joined Lille and was featured for the senior team early in the season before suffering a serious injury, while Kylian faced challenges adapting to life at Real Madrid, which had an impact on his initial performances.

Reflecting on his start at Madrid, Mbappé acknowledged the difficulties:

"It hasn't been the best start to the season, but we are preparing for the trophies that matter," he said. "We've already won the European Super Cup. While we haven't lived up to expectations, at Real Madrid, the focus is on the second half of the season—that's when judgments are made."

He also touched on the adjustment process:

"You experience a new club, a new environment, a different climate, and culture. It's a time to observe and take everything in. I am confident—I will succeed here."

Mbappe unhappy as Real Madrid dream turns out sour

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kylian Mbappé’s highly anticipated move to Real Madrid has not matched the dream he once envisioned.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has struggled to find his form and seems visibly frustrated as he faces a tough start to his career with the Spanish giants.

