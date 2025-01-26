Justice Blay's Penalty Powers Kotoko to Victory and League Summit

Asante Kotoko extended their impressive revival with a determined 1-0 victory over Karela United at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Captain Justice Blay converted a crucial second-half penalty to secure the win, lifting Kotoko to the summit of the league table.

Justice Blay's penalty powers Asante Kotoko to victory and League summit

The Porcupine Warriors had a rocky start to the season, failing to win any of their first five matches and suffering four straight defeats, prompting many to write off their title hopes.

However, Kotoko staged a remarkable turnaround, winning six of their last seven matches to climb back to the top of the league standings.

In Sunday’s encounter, Kotoko controlled 57% of possession but found it difficult to penetrate Karela United’s stubborn defense.

Despite creating six goal-scoring opportunities, only two efforts were on target, reflecting the tightly contested nature of the game.

The breakthrough came when Baba Yahaya was fouled in the box, allowing Justice Blay to step up and convert the decisive penalty, capitalizing on yet another defensive lapse from Karela.

Karela United’s struggles persist, leaving them anchored at the bottom of the league table. With just one shot on target and minimal attacking opportunities, the team faces an urgent need for improvement to escape the looming threat of relegation.

Kotoko, now sitting one point clear at the top, will look to sustain their momentum in their upcoming clash against Nsoatreman. Meanwhile, Karela, desperate for a turnaround, will host Berekum Chelsea in a crucial fixture.

This victory highlights Kotoko’s resilience and renewed determination to mount a serious title challenge, effectively silencing critics who doubted their potential earlier in the season.

