Zinedine Zidane has identified Kylian Mbappe as the player who will "surpass everyone" in football

The French legend praised the 26-year-old for his immense talent and potential to make history at Real Madrid

Zidane's comments come as Mbappe continues to shine, recently scoring a hat-trick in Madrid's 3-0 win over Real Valladolid

French and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has singled out Kylian Mbappe as the player destined to "surpass everyone" in the world of football.

Zidane, widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time, enjoyed a glittering career with clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bordeaux, amassing 695 appearances and 125 goals.

Post-retirement, he further cemented his legacy by managing Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles.

In October 2024, during the launch of a documentary celebrating Mbappe, Zidane expressed his admiration for the 26-year-old star.

“Mbappe is here now. He will make history at the club and I think he'll surpass everyone,” Zidane stated via Sportbible, highlighting the forward's immense potential.

Kylian Mbappe back to his best?

Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Despite initial challenges adapting to life in Spain, the Frenchman has delivered stellar performances, recording 21 goals and three assists in 31 appearances.

This past weekend, the now 26-year-old showcased his brilliance with a hat-trick in Madrid's 3-0 victory over Real Valladolid, solidifying his status as one of football’s brightest stars. Zidane’s prediction seems increasingly likely as Mbappe continues to shine on the biggest stage.

Can Mbappé surpass Ronaldo’s debut season at Real Madrid?

Mbappé arrived in Madrid last summer with high expectations, scoring on his debut in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Atlanta United.

However, his start in La Liga was less explosive, failing to score in his first three league matches and managing just one goal in his opening five Champions League games.

Since then, Carlo Ancelotti’s tactical adjustments have unlocked Mbappé’s full potential, and the Frenchman has rediscovered his trademark ruthlessness in front of goal.

Currently on a red-hot scoring streak, Mbappé is poised to surpass 30 goals this season and could potentially outshine Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary debut campaign at the Bernabéu.

Ronaldo scored an impressive 33 goals in 35 appearances during his debut season at Real Madrid, despite being sidelined for seven weeks due to injury.

However, that year ended in disappointment for Los Blancos, as they finished second to Guardiola’s Barcelona with 96 points and went trophyless.

For Mbappé, who has often credited Ronaldo as a key inspiration, this season is about more than just individual achievements.

With Real Madrid leading the La Liga title race and competing on multiple fronts, Mbappé has the opportunity not only to match Ronaldo’s debut goal tally but also to deliver silverware, solidifying his status as the club’s new talisman

What's next for Mbappe and Real Madrid?

With this victory, the Spanish giants are now four points clear of city rivals Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Mbappe and his teammates will now turn their attention to Champions League action when they travel to France to lock horns against Brest.

Why Mbappe nearly declined Madrid move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe revealed he nearly declined Real Madrid’s offer this summer to prioritise his younger brother Ethan’s future at PSG.

In an interview, the French superstar admitted to feeling guilty about how his potential move might affect Ethan’s career at the Parisian club.

