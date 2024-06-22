A video of one of Black Stars' young players, Edmund Addo, flaunting his Range Rover has surfaced online

The Ghanaian player was spotted stepping down from the vehicle in the video, which has since gone viral

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

Ghanaian player Edmund Addo has displayed class and opulence after showcasing his Range Rover Sport in a video making rounds on social media.

The video captures the young Ghanaian player stepping out of the luxury vehicle at a plush apartment.

He was delighted as she beamed, smiling while standing beside the vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Edmund Addo and his football career

Edmund Addo is a young professional football player who plays for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.

The 24-year-old also plays midfield for Serbian SuperLiga club Red Star Belgrade. Despite his spectacular performances, he was not called up for the Black Stars World Cup qualifiers.

Netizens praise Edmund Addo following his display of wealth

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views and admiration for the Ghanaian player.

