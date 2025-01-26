Mbappe is well on the way to writing his own name in the Real Madrid history books

Kylian Mbapped bagged his first Real Madrid hat-trick and emulated Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration

Kylian Mbappé has Real Madrid fans thrilled as his sensational form shows no signs of slowing down.

The French forward delivered his first-ever hat-trick for Los Blancos in their commanding 3-0 win over Real Valladolid on Saturday night, extending their lead at the top of La Liga to four points.

Mbappé's opening goal came after a brilliant exchange with Jude Bellingham, showcasing their growing chemistry on the field.

After a slick one-two with England star Jude Bellingham, Mbappé calmly slotted the ball into the net, giving Real Madrid a 1-0 lead and igniting the celebrations.

The 26-year-old marked the moment with the iconic "I am here" gesture, pointing to himself and then the turf—a celebration famously associated with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The French forward added two more goals in the match, completing his hat-trick and bringing his season tally for Real Madrid to an impressive 22 goals.

Mbappé reached the 20-goal milestone in 31 games, 10 matches more than Ronaldo, who achieved it in just 21 appearances.

However, the former Paris Saint-Germain star’s recent blistering form suggests even greater things lie ahead.

With eight goals in his last five matches, Mbappé has Real Madrid fans buzzing over his remarkable performances and growing impact on the team..

Mbappe first revealed that the Al Nassr star was his 'idol' back in 2020, saying: "If you are French, you obviously grow up with Zidane as an idol.

"Then another idol was Cristiano, with whom I have already had the good fortune to measure myself as a rival, also with the national team."

Ronaldo is regarded as a Real Madrid great after scoring 450 goals in 438 games for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe has some hard yards to put in if he's to reach those kinds of numbers, but the striker hitting top gear at last it'd be foolish to put any limitations on what he could achieve at the Bernabeu.

Mbappe closes in on Cristiano Ronaldo's debut goals

Mbappé is on track to surpass 30 goals this season comfortably and may even eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic debut campaign at the Bernabéu.

Ronaldo netted 33 goals in 35 appearances during his first season, despite missing seven weeks due to injury.

That year, Madrid tallied 96 points but finished second to Guardiola’s Barcelona and ended the season trophyless.

For Mbappé, who has often cited Ronaldo as a major inspiration, this season represents more than just personal milestones

Why Mbappe nearly declined Madrid move

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe revealed he nearly declined Real Madrid’s offer this summer to prioritise his younger brother Ethan’s future at PSG.

In an interview, the French superstar admitted to feeling guilty about how his potential move might affect Ethan’s career at the Parisian club.

