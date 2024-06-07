Jordan Ayew scored the winner for the Black Stars in the dying embers of the World Cup qualifier game against Mali

The Crystal Palace man secured a 2-1 win for Ghana, who was initially losing by a goal to nil and equalised through Ernest Nuamah before Jordan delivered the final blow

Jordan, who has often been criticised by Ghanaians, was praised heavily on social media for his exceptional impact off the bench

Jordan Ayew delivered a stunning last-minute winner, propelling the Black Stars to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mali on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The Crystal Palace forward's late heroics ensured Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup remained alive.

The match began with Ghana struggling in the first half. Mali capitalised on Ghana's poor display to open the scoring, leaving the Black Stars with a herculean task in the second half.

However, the tide began to turn in the second half when Ernest Nuamah met an impeccable cross from Samed Abdul Salis.

Jordan Ayew, often criticised among Ghanaians, was introduced as a substitute and found the back of the net in added time.

Social media has erupted with praise for Ayew, whose impact off the bench proved to be the game-changer the Black Stars needed.

Ghanaians praise Ayew

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BotchwayJo93059 said:

Jordan ayew u indeed a great player of value ayeee koooo

KobbyBrown88 commented:

A son of the maestro and arguably Ghana’s greatest of all time, Abedi Ayew “Pele”.

ShockerNifty reacted:

Ungrateful Ghanaians, Ghanaians who have short memories , same Ghanaians Tonight hailing Jordan Ayew….. smh

baahrichard5 said:

A deserved winner by Ghana

Kofi Gabs celebrates Jordan's goal

In a related story, Ghanaian man Kofi Gabs was among the few people who correctly predicted the scores for the match between Ghana and Mali in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers.

The hardworking cleaner celebrated the Black Stars' victory with his favourite meal in a viral video.

Some social media users commented on Kofi Gabs, popularly called Mr Happiness' lovely video on X.

