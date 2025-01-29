Black Stars fans have reacted to the new appointments made to the Ghana national team's technical department

The Ghana Football Association have included 2002 Africa Cup of Nations winner Winfried Shafer to the team

The Black Stars will return to action in March for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar

Ghanaian football fans have taken to social media to express their lack of confidence in the technical team of the Black Stars despite the new additions.

The Ghana Football Association announced on Tuesday evening changes to the team including the arrival of Winfried Shafer, a former Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Shafer has been handed the role of the technical director of the FA and an advisor to Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

Desmond Offei, the Ghana U20 coach has been promoted to the Black Stars as assistant coach while Kris Perquy takes up the role of the team's psychologist. Belgian Gregory De Grauwe is the Video Analyst of the Black Stars, as reported by the FA's official website.

How Ghanaians reacted on social media

@DigitaSoja posted:

Looks like your technical team is more than players on the field. Waste of resources.

@DiamondsKweku added:

Ah chale so y’all no go search real goalkeeper trainers. Tsw from olele to fatawu

@Jeluwasty wrote:

Technical team papa b3n tswww

@degraftquansah2 posted:

What is the job description of the team manager, sack him immediately and be professional.

@kloro75 tweeted:

U guys r not serious n feels u knows it all but noting give u guys , Kurt has no shame , he shld resign

@kwesibarista added:

All these are really useless, I pray parliament shouldn't approve them

@Nwinks6 posted:

Ah! John Paintsil again?? So the changes is just the technical director and Denis Ofei

@DADZIEKELVIN wrote:

You guys seem not to listen to GHANAIANS. Kurt should be reasonable enough to know that nothing is working. whatever he touches, amends, says, turns out to be ugly. He should just resign. You brought ur own criteria for picking a coach. Yet you use dubious means to appoint Otto

@kobina_wilson shared:

15 technical team members supervising only 23 players

@_Kojo_Abrantie posted:

If we talk right now they block us so we will keep quiet and watch them fail again

@jesse_legendary wrote:

This is how far Ghana football has come, the AFCON draw is over, Ghana won't participate in the forthcoming tournament, and the WC hope looks shaky. Are you okay with the retrogression in Ghana football? The league lacks quality, the pitches are not well-kept. Shame on you

GFA confirms Otto Addo stay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Football Association has decided on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo ahead of the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March.

The German-trained gaffer has come under intense pressure following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Addo's team finished bottom of their group during the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, failing to win a single game. Read more:

