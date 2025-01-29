Black Sherif has teased an upcoming collaboration with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML as part of his forthcoming sophomore album Iron Boy

The singer shared a cover art of the song titled So It Goes and many Ghanaians and Nigerians have expressed anticipation for the new project

Black Sherif recently released a new song Lord I'm Amazed which has quickly become a fan favourite and has started to chart in the UK

Popular Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has teased a new collaboration with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML as part of his forthcoming sophomore album, Iron Boy.

The Ghanaian superstar shared the cover art for their song, So It Goes, sparking excitement among fans in Ghana and Nigeria.

Black Sherif teases a collaboration with Nigerian singer Fireboy DML. Photo source: blacksherif, fireboy_dml

This announcement comes as Black Sherif’s latest single, Lord I'm Amazed, continues to gain traction. Two weeks after its release on January 9, the song entered the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart and it now sits alongside top-performing tracks like Awuke by Davido and YG Marley.

Black Sherif is no stranger to chart success. His 2022 hit Kwaku The Traveller debuted at No. 2 on the same UK chart. With Lord I'm Amazed, he secured another major milestone as his first charting single in 2025.

The musician has been putting a lot of effort into promoting his sophomore project. He recently shared gift packages with a few selected fans, with the album title engraved on the package.

Fans have also been anticipating details about Iron Boy, though an official release date has not been announced.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif has disclosed tour dates for North America, with stops in Washington, D.C., Boston, and Chicago in mid-2025 despite the album not being released yet.

Black Sherif's collaboration with Fireboy excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

son_of_jacob233 said:

"Stoneboy disgraced himself before DML, blackco earned his respect.😂💯"

david_maybach_ commented:

"This gonna be my fav song this year 🇬🇭🇳🇬.🔥"

biggboyy_koosono reacted:

"Hope the album is going to drop that very day 😂🔥 don’t come n used dx scatter our minds."

omayaremy_perfumes said:

"You said album oh masa ,,,,we are tired of the singles!!!"

racksd wrote:

"Give we album u deh give we singles herh Blacko!"

tjcosmos commented:

"So it goes been waiting for long❤️❤️❤️❤️. I'm sat🙌🙌."

ola_more7.8 said:

"The collabo have been waiting for.❤️❤️"

maame_boafoah commented:

"I CANT WAITTTTT.. my two favorite artiste!!!"

youngbossnon said:

"Wow bro we need drill song from you."

the_youth_president wrote:

"B-Fire Thursday 🔥🔥 (BLACKO, FIREBOY, Thursday).👏"

lisharae812 said:

"Two of my favs!!! I can't wait to see you in Chicago."

agbovs commented:

"So It Goes With Sheeeeeeshh FIREBOY Jump Pass Top Sound Mad Auppo in Your Voice."

