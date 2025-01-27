Black Stars fans have reacted to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draw held in Rabat, Morocco on Monday

The senior national team will not be at the tournament after failing to qualify for the competition in Morocco

The supporters of the Black Stars want Ghana coach Otto Addo sacked after watching the draw with the national team

Fans of the senior national team, the Black Stars have expressed their frustrations on social media after watching the AFCON draw without Ghana.

The Black Stars failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time in 20 years after finishing bottom of their group in the qualifiers.

The draw for the tournament was held in Rabat on Monday evening, with the 24 qualified nations divided into six groups.

The tournament will be held in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Below are the groups:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

How Ghanaians reacted to the draw

@JeromeOtchere posted:

Ghana missing out because Otto Addo played six AFCON qualifiers and didn’t win even one. Only reason Otto will still be Black Stars coach is, he’s Kurt’s favourite. Note that under Kurt, the Black Stars keep getting worse in almost six years now.

@AwalMoHudu wrote:

The incompetent Kurt Okraku-led GFA administration is bent on appointing an EXPERIENCED Assistant Coach to assist INEXPERIENCED and INCOMPETENT Otto Addo. If this is not SHEER MADNESS then what is it ???

@NiiKwiQuincy added:

When Otto Addo is your coach and Kurt is your GFA president

@Ankamagyimi___ tweeted:

AFCON draw is about to start and a lot of Ghanaians don’t even know cos Ghana couldn’t qualify. Otto Addo and Kurt Okraku deserve to be in hell

@Listo_Mens_ wrote:

This couldve been my Afcon but Kurt Okraku and Otto Addo nti. Hmmm

@SaddickAdams posted:

The 2025 African Cup of Nations Draw will happen tonight. 24 Teams will find their groups. For the first time in 21 years, Ghana will not be part of that gathering. The people in charge of football continue to live large. Some of them have even shamelessly created fake accounts here, to suggest this all-time low is just a minor problem. Because they make monies at the expense of the game, that they’d ordinarily never make in a civilized jurisdiction.

@yawofosu added:

On days like this, you feel the fact that we won’t be at the AFCON even more. How Otto Addo still has his job is shocking to me

