Ghanaian fashion critic Firestick has descended on Sarkodie for missing out on the just-ended Paris Fashion Week

Firestick argued that Sarkodie's presence there would've been more impactful than Stonebwoy who has been a patron of the global fashion event for the past two years

The critic's remarks after the Paris Fashion Week have stoked a frenzy on social media

An argument about Sarkodie's shortcomings when it comes to international chess moves and showbiz moments has erupted after Firestick reviewed the just-ended Paris Fashion Week.

The Menswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 showroom session took place at the Palais de Tokyo from Wednesday, January 22 to Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Stonebwoy, the reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, was the only Ghanaian musician publicly spotted at the event.

The musician participated in the Bianca Saunders and FengChanWang showcases and connected with several stars including NLE Choppa and Nigeria's CKay.

According to Firestick, Stonebwoy deserved significant credit for his consistent appearances at the global fashion event.

However, the fashion critic argued that Sarkodie would've been an ideal candidate at the Paris Fashion Week considering the rapper's fashion accolades.

The fashion critic who featured in Sarkodie No Fugazy music video decried Sarkodie's apathy towards such international moves which he finds very concerning.

Firestick's review stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Firestick's criticism of Sarkodie and his review of Stonebwoy's appearance at the Paris Fashion Week.

Kings king🇺🇸 said:

"Brooo is never too late and all you saying is facts bro ,his team for just wake up on this cos obidi need that Paris vibe on his brand waaa."

Mc wrote:

"This be one thing wey dey make stonebwoy the topest brand chale... stone get proper team."

system_6660 remarked:

"Why don’t you say we must work more to get more artists there. So you want stone out for Sark only, we need more there and Nigerias started doing ahohyehye to get where they are."

SHATTA_DE GENERAL noted:

"Bro sark and shatta is all about money. Stone wants to have connections everywhere so even when the offer is little kraa stone will accept and go."

mew- style shared:

"But bro just a question ooo u sure say that jacket ur man they wear that time be original or cassava 😆 🤣 😂 because if he approache dem and they find out is cassava yaawa ooo 😂."

HazelAndPines added:

"Stone got the connect the rest be GORO BOYS."

Stonebwoy meets GH models in Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had run into two Ghanaian models Afriyie Kwame Nyantakyi and Selasi Bernard in France.

The Jejereje hitmaker couldn't hide his excitement after meeting the global fashion sensations showcasing their talent on the world stage.

A video of their hearty interaction as the Ghanaian talents reconnected in Paris excited scores of fans.

