Black Stars striker Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer shared his excitement after his mother watched him for the first time play for Hamburger SV.

The German-born Ghanaian, who grew up in Berlin, scored a belter as Hamburger SV defeated his boyhood club Hertha Berlin to maintain their promotion ambition.

The Ghana international has been on a red-hot run of form, netting in the second game running following the resumption of the Bundesliga 2.

In a heartwarming post-match presser, Konigsdorffer disclosed that he was happy to score with his mother watching him from the stands.

He said, as quoted by the club's official website:

"My mother was in the stands today for the first time ever, which makes me even happier that we won and also that I scored such a great goal.

"As soon as the ball left my foot, I knew it was a good strike. The win is obviously the most important thing though, and we’re over the moon after this game. There are still a lot of matches to go however, so now it’s about keeping going and not letting up."

The talented forward has now netted nine goals in the Bundesliga 2 as Hamburger maintain their place at the top of the table.

Hamburger edge Hertha in thriller

Meanwhile, in a thrilling encounter at the Olympiastadion, the visitors opened the scoring through striker Davie Selke halfway into the first half.

However, he was replaced after the break by Konigsdorffer after suffering an injury. The Ghanaian forward doubled the lead moment after coming on to give Hamburger a two goal lead.

The hosts responded in the space of eight minutes after Michael Cuisance and Marten Winkler scored to make it 2-2 at the 80th minute.

Four minutes later Emir Sahiti scored a late winner for Hamburger as they left the capital with all three points.

"This match must have been great fun for all of the spectators to watch. Our aim is always to make sure the HSV fans are on board with how their team play and what they represent. I’m therefore pleased overall, but there are a few small things we’ll have to discuss during the week," said Hamburger coach Merlin Polzin after the game.

Konogsdorffer scores winner vs Koln

