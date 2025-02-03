A viral video of Nana Pooley sharing his thoughts about Nsoatreman has surfaced following his unfortunate passing

Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, discussed Kotoko's game against Nsoatreman just a day before his death

Meanwhile, the Nsoatre-based club have detailed how Pooley's death happened on Sunday, February 2

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Ghanaian football fraternity is still coming to terms with the shocking and untimely passing of Francis Yaw Frimpong, affectionately known as Nana Pooley, a die-hard Asante Kotoko supporter.

His tragic demise occurred during Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League encounter against Nsoatreman, leaving fans devastated and the entire football community in disbelief.

Nana Pooley loved Kumasi Asante Kotoko to a fault. Photo by @OpemsuoRadio.

Source: Twitter

Pooley was more than just a supporter—he embodied the spirit of Asante Kotoko.

His infectious enthusiasm and unwavering loyalty to the club made him a familiar voice on radio and television, where he passionately defended and celebrated his beloved Porcupine Warriors.

Revered by fellow fans, he was always eager to rally support for the team, regardless of the circumstances.

Nana Pooley's final moments captured on video

As the football world mourns, a 2-minute, 36-second video has surfaced, capturing one of Pooley’s final media appearances before his untimely death.

The footage, shared by Lawson Sports, shows him dressed in a Kotoko-branded white outfit and sporting his signature red beret while speaking at the studios of Lawson FM just a day before the tragedy.

In the clip, Pooley discussed his expectations for Kotoko’s fixture against Nsoatreman, acknowledging the difficulty of the challenge ahead.

He pointed out that their opponents had done the double over Kotoko in the previous season, taking six points from the encounters.

Despite this, he expressed hope that Prosper Narteh Ogum’s men could secure at least a draw from the trip to Bono Region.

Tragically, Pooley’s wish for a positive result did not come to pass.

Kotoko suffered a last-gasp defeat, with Gabriel Bonnah’s late goal sealing a painful loss for the Porcupine Warriors, as noted by Ghanafa.org.

The disappointment on the pitch, however, pales in comparison to the devastating events that followed, leaving a permanent void in Ghanaian football, as noted by Ghanaweb.

Nsoatreman discloses how Pooley's death happened

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nsoatreman FC provided a heartbreaking account of Nana Pooley's tragic passing.

According to the club, the altercation that led to his death allegedly began at a nearby drinking spot before escalating beyond control.

The Bono Region-based side has since vowed to pursue justice for their devoted superfan.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh