Nana Pooley, a famous Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, painfully passed away after their game against Nsoatreman FC

The staunch Asante Kotoko fan was in Ivory Coast to support the club's ex-player during the Africa Cup of Nations

The passing of the supporter has left Ghanaian football fans in the state of mourning after the GPL game in Nsuatre

A popular Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, famously known as Nana Pooley, lost his life following the game against Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The supporter was reportedly involved in a heated moment with fans of Nsoatreman, leading to his unfortunate passing.

The news of his sudden demise has left Ghanaian football fans in a state of sadness, with tributes pouring in across the country.

Asante Kotoko staunch fan travels to Ivory Coast to support Richmond Lamptey. Photo: Twitter/ @RichmondLampt8.

In a video shared on social media in his remembrance, the staunch Kotoko fan travelled to Ivory Coast last year to support the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations due to the inclusion of the club's player.

At the tournament in the neighbouring country, former coach Chris Hughton included Richmond Lamptey, the then Kotoko captain to his squad.

Although, he did not make an appearance at the tournament, Nana Pooley was in Abidjan to support Lamptey.

"As long as Lamptey is here, I had to be here. If there was no Kotoko player in the team and I was here, then you can ask me why I am here. However, as long as Lamptey is here, I have to be here. I am here for the Egypt game, Lamptey is the best passer of the game and I urge the coach to start him," he said in the trending video.

Kotoko mourn passing of Pooley

The Kumasi-based club took to social media to mourn the passing of the player while calling for an end to hooliganism in football.

The club broke the news of the supporter's passing after he failed to survive an attack from fans of Nsoatreman.

"With a heavy heart , we announce the untimely demise of our beloved supporter, Frimpong Yaw Francis, whose life was taken by some hooligans at the Nsoatre Park during our #GOLM19 game against Nsoatreman F.C. Our deepest condolences to the family," posted Kotoko on X.

Lamptey, the player, Nana Pooley travelled on Ivory Coast to support also took to social media to pay his last respect, posting RIP.

Meanwhile, the game ended with Asante Kotoko suffering a 1-0 defeat at the Nana Konomansah stadium.

Fan passes away at Kotoko game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the game between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC in the Ghana Premier League left a bitter sight after a clash between fans and players of both clubs.

The game which ended with the home side Nsoatreman FC wining by a goal to nil, reportedly led to a fan losing his life.

In video shared on social media, fans, players and officials were engaged in a heated moment with bottles thrown onto the pitch.

