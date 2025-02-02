Ghana Premier League side Nsoatreman has shared a heartbreaking account of Francis Yaw Frimpong's tragic death

Yaw Frimong, better known as Nana Pooley, sadly lost his life after he was reportedly stabbed on Sunday, February 2

Following news of his passing, fans and pundits alike have poured in their tributes to commiserate with Pooley's family and Asante Kotoko

Nsoatreman FC has finally addressed the heartbreaking incident that led to the untimely demise of Francis Yaw Frimpong, widely known as Nana Pooley, a staunch Asante Kotoko supporter.

The devoted fan tragically lost his life on Sunday, February 2, 2025, during Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash against Nsoatreman at the Nana Kromansah Park in Nsoatre.

Initial reports suggested that unidentified assailants were responsible for the horrific act, which was believed to have occurred inside the stadium during the second half of the game.

Nsoatreman breaks silence about Pooley's death

However, in an official statement, the reigning Ghana FA Cup champions provided a different account of the events, shedding light on how the situation escalated.

While extending condolences to Pooley’s family, Kotoko, and the wider Ghanaian football community, Nsoatreman clarified that the altercation that led to his tragic passing did not take place within the match venue.

Instead, the confrontation reportedly began at a nearby drinking spot before spiralling out of control.

"We have been informed that an argument had earlier happened between the deceased and the culprit at a drinking spot that later brought about the stabbing incident behind the stadium," the club stated.

According to their account, the disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, ultimately leading to the fatal stabbing.

Nsoatreman condemns violence, vows to seek justice for Pooley

Following the tragic event, the Bono region-based side strongly condemned the violence that overshadowed their hard-fought victory against the Porcupine Warriors.

In a firm stance against hooliganism, the club assured the public of its full support in ensuring that the perpetrator faces justice.

"Nsoatreman FC will fully cooperate with the Ghana Police Service and the GFA to ensure that the perpetrator of this crime is brought to justice."

Fans mourn the death of Nana Pooley

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the tragic passing of Nana Pooley triggered an outpouring of grief from fans, football analysts, and journalists on social media.

His death has reignited discussions on fan safety at football venues and the ongoing issue of violence in the domestic league.

As the incident casts a dark cloud over Ghanaian football, calls for urgent reforms to prevent future tragedies have intensified.

